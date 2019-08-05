Analysts See $-2.06 EPS for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (ALNY); Shorts at Chiasma (CHMA) Raised By 135.9%

Analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report $-2.06 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 12.57% from last quarter’s $-1.83 EPS. After having $-1.73 EPS previously, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s analysts see 19.08% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.83% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $73.98. About 547,939 shares traded. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) has declined 19.85% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALNY News: 15/05/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS ON MAY 12, CO’S BOARD EXPANDED SIZE OF BOARD FROM TEN TO ELEVEN – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – Alnylam Unveils Resources to `Bridge the Gap’ in Knowledge of Hereditary ATTR (hATTR) Amyloidosis Among Families at Risk; 28/03/2018 – ALNY REPORTS NEW CLINICAL RESULTS FROM APOLLO PATISIRAN PHASE 3; 03/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 1Q Loss/Shr $1.41; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam Presenting at Conference May 17; 26/03/2018 – ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS INC – COMPANY INTENDS TO ADVANCE LUMASIRAN TO A PHASE 3 STUDY IN LATE 2018; 03/05/2018 – ALNYLAM 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.41; 01/05/2018 – Alnylam to Webcast Presentations at Upcoming May Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – Alnylam: Settlement Doesn’t Include Any Admission of Liability or Wrongdoing by Either Co; 15/05/2018 – Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Names Colleen Reitan to Bd of Directors

Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA) had an increase of 135.9% in short interest. CHMA’s SI was 275,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 135.9% from 116,700 shares previously. With 264,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Chiasma Inc (NASDAQ:CHMA)’s short sellers to cover CHMA’s short positions. The SI to Chiasma Inc’s float is 2.03%. The stock decreased 1.36% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 751,384 shares traded or 0.13% up from the average. Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) has risen 292.14% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 292.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CHMA News: 20/03/2018 – Chiasma 4Q Loss/Shr 25c; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA – FOURTH, FIFTH SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN PHASE 3 TRIAL NOW BEEN REDEFINED TO DESCRIPTIVE STATISTICS MEASURED WITHIN EACH TREATMENT GROUP; 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss $7.04M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chiasma Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHMA); 15/05/2018 – Point72 Asset Management Buys New 3.3% Position in Chiasma; 10/05/2018 – Chiasma 1Q Loss/Shr 29c; 20/03/2018 – CHIASMA INC – EXPECTS TO HAVE A CASH AND INVESTMENT BALANCE OF AT LEAST $35 MLN AT END OF 2018; 10/05/2018 – CHIASMA – EXPECTS EXISTING CASH, INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPS THROUGH ANTICIPATED RELEASE OF DATA FROM CHIASMA OPTIMAL TRIAL BY 2019 END; 16/03/2018 Chiasma Announces Poster Presentation at ENDO 2018 on Study Design of Phase 3 Double-Blind Trial Evaluating Oral Octreotide Cap; 14/05/2018 – CHIASMA INC – FDA INDICATED IT PLANS TO CONSIDER SECONDARY ENDPOINTS IN ITS EVALUATION OF TOTALITY OF EVIDENCE OF ORAL OCTREOTIDE’S TREATMENT EFFECT

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics based on RNA interference. The company has market cap of $7.88 billion. The Company’s pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics is focused on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, and hepatic infectious diseases. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s clinical development programs include Patisiran, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis ; Fitusiran, an investigational RNAi therapeutic that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia and rare bleeding disorders; and Inclisiran (ALN-PCSsc), which is in Phase II clinical trial for hypercholesterolemia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 71 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 93.35 million shares or 4.83% more from 89.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sei Invests holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 55,586 shares. Ohio-based Meeder Asset Mgmt has invested 0% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Brandywine Managers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 4,000 shares. Dodge & Cox owns 5.00M shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 456,281 shares. National Bank & Trust Of America Corp De holds 262,166 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss State Bank reported 302,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). Bessemer Grp holds 50 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Australia invested in 43 shares or 0% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 1.16M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) for 92,891 shares. Regions Fincl reported 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Quantitative Inv Management Lc has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY). The New York-based Ghost Tree Capital Lc has invested 3.8% in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY).

More notable recent Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (ALNY) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on July 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: CXW, ALNY, ITGR – Nasdaq” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “New finance chief at Alnylam – Seeking Alpha” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen (AMGN) Catches Eye: Stock Jumps 5.7% – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Ultragenyx (RARE) Reports Wider-Than-Expected Loss in Q2 – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had 18 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) on Monday, April 15 with “Overweight” rating. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Leerink Swann on Tuesday, April 9. The stock has “Buy” rating by Chardan Capital Markets on Thursday, March 7. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Piper Jaffray. The rating was maintained by Needham with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) rating on Monday, April 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $126 target. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $116 target in Monday, April 15 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Tuesday, April 9 report.

Among 3 analysts covering Chiasma (NASDAQ:CHMA), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Chiasma has $16 highest and $1100 lowest target. $12.67’s average target is 149.90% above currents $5.07 stock price. Chiasma had 6 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. H.C. Wainwright maintained Chiasma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) rating on Friday, March 8. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $11 target. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 19 by Roth Capital.