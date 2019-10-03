Analysts See $2.04 EPS for DTE Energy Company (DTE); Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) Sentiment Is 2.63

Analysts expect DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) to report $2.04 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.23% from last quarter’s $2.13 EPS. DTE’s profit would be $373.94 million giving it 16.08 P/E if the $2.04 EPS is correct. After having $0.99 EPS previously, DTE Energy Company’s analysts see 106.06% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.48% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 1.03 million shares traded or 5.34% up from the average. DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) has risen 17.93% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.93% the S&P500. Some Historical DTE News: 08/05/2018 – NextEnergy Partners with DTE Energy, Consumers Energy on Advanced Lighting Controls Summit; 03/04/2018 – Michigan PSC: U-20106 – DTE Gas Company – Prehearing April 19, 2018, at 9:30 A.M; 07/05/2018 – DTE Energy announces agreement with Roxbury Group to develop former Ann Arbor MichCon site into world-class mixed-use project a; 07/05/2018 – DTE’S FERMI 2 REACTOR SHUT IN APRIL ON TRANSFORMER MALFUNCTION; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: MPSC approves DTE’s St. Clair County natural gas plant proposal; 13/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities; 07/05/2018 – DTE ENERGY, ROXBURY GROUP TO DEVELOP FORMER MICHCON SITE; 14/05/2018 – DTE Energy Affirms 2018 Operating EPS View of $5.57-$5.99; 13/03/2018 – New York loses appeal to block Millennium natgas pipeline; 27/04/2018 – Michigan.gov: DTE Energy Foundation, DNR and ReLeaf Michigan partner to offer annual community tree-planting grants

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NIQ) investors sentiment decreased to 2.63 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 2.67 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 21 funds started new or increased holdings, while 8 sold and decreased stakes in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund. The funds in our database now have: 2.98 million shares, down from 3.05 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund in top ten holdings was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 6 Increased: 18 New Position: 3.

More notable recent Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Form SC TO-I Nuveen Mortgage Opportun Filed by: Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund – StreetInsider.com” on September 06, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on August 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yield Hunter CEF Report March 2019: Distribution Cuts Pick Up, But So Do Increases – Seeking Alpha” on March 08, 2019. More interesting news about Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund (NYSE:NIQ) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Weekly Closed-End Fund Roundup: PCF Tender Results – Seeking Alpha” published on April 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Term CEF Ladder #7: National Municipal Bond Funds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 16, 2018.

Tortoise Investment Management Llc holds 0.28% of its portfolio in Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund for 84,176 shares. Karpus Management Inc. owns 447,349 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Rivernorth Capital Management Llc has 0.15% invested in the company for 256,877 shares. The Georgia-based Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. has invested 0.13% in the stock. Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 33,696 shares.

Nuveen Intermediate Duration Quality Municipal Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc. The company has market cap of $179.82 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests into public fixed income markets of the United States.

It closed at $13.73 lastly. It is down 7.55% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.55% the S&P500.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $448,273 activity. SHAW RUTH G had bought 2,000 shares worth $248,540. The insider TORGOW GARY bought 1,537 shares worth $199,733.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company has market cap of $24.05 billion. The company??s Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial clients in southeastern Michigan. It has a 21.65 P/E ratio. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Among 4 analysts covering DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. DTE Energy has $14500 highest and $12200 lowest target. $133’s average target is 1.36% above currents $131.22 stock price. DTE Energy had 6 analyst reports since April 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26. Bank of America maintained DTE Energy Company (NYSE:DTE) on Monday, June 3 with “Underperform” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Thursday, April 25 with “Neutral”.

