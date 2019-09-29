Analysts See $2.03 EPS for Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (SWK); 0 Analysts Covering Inogen, Inc. (INGN)

Analysts expect Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) to report $2.03 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.40% from last quarter’s $2.08 EPS. SWK’s profit would be $308.04M giving it 17.62 P/E if the $2.03 EPS is correct. After having $2.66 EPS previously, Stanley Black & Decker, Inc.’s analysts see -23.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $143.09. About 661,023 shares traded. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) has risen 1.76% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.76% the S&P500. Some Historical SWK News: 18/05/2018 – Garage Equipment Market: 2018 Global Procurement Intelligence Report – Key Players are Stanley Black & Decker, Snap-on, Fortive, APEX Tool, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 03/04/2018 – Among the firms are Stanley Black & Decker, Colgate-Palmolive and Campbell Soup; 20/04/2018 – STANLEY BLACK 1Q EPS $1.11; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Stanley Black & Decker’s IDR at ‘A-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Reports 1Q 2018 Results; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker 1Q Net $170.6M; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Income Down, Lowers 2018 EPS Outlook; 20/04/2018 – Stanley Black & Decker Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $8.30-Adj EPS $8.50; 27/04/2018 – STANLEY® Signs on as Official Partner of the DS Virgin Racing Formula E Team; 06/03/2018 Vidmar Launches First 12 Gauge Steel All-Welded Heavy Duty Cabinets

Inogen, Inc., a medical technology company, primarily develops, makes, and markets portable oxygen concentrators for patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.05 billion. The companyÂ’s oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. It has a 25.66 P/E ratio. It offers Inogen One systems, which are portable devices that concentrate the air around the patients to provide a single source of supplemental oxygen; and Inogen At Home stationary oxygen concentrators, as well as related accessories.

30/04/2018 – Inogen 1Q Rev $79.1M; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q REV. $79.1M, EST. $62.9M; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – IMPACTED DATA DID NOT INCLUDE PAYMENT CARD INFORMATION OR MEDICAL RECORDS – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – UNAUTHORIZED ACCESS OF POTENTIALLY IMPACTED EMAIL ACCOUNT APPEARS TO HAVE OCCURRED FROM JAN. 2, 2018 TO MARCH 14, 2018; 13/04/2018 – Inogen discloses data breach; 24/05/2018 – SHORT SELLER CITRON RESEARCH SAYS HAS $95 TARGET PRICE ON INOGEN INC; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – SOME OF MESSAGES AND FILES ATTACHED MAY HAVE CONTAINED PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN – FORENSICS FIRM DETERMINED UNAUTHORIZED INDIVIDUAL MAY HAVE GAINED ACCESS TO PERSONAL INFORMATION BELONGING TO SOME INOGEN RENTAL CUSTOMERS; 30/04/2018 – INOGEN 1Q EPS 48C, EST. 29C; 13/04/2018 – INOGEN INC – ON APRIL 13, 2018, COMPANY ANNOUNCED THAT IT EXPERIENCED A DATA SECURITY INCIDENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold Inogen, Inc. shares while 58 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 22.43 million shares or 0.38% more from 22.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Manufacturers Life Insur The stated it has 40,164 shares. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 4,656 shares. Swiss Comml Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado accumulated 1,327 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based Jane Street Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Sei reported 9,781 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). National Bank & Trust Of America De invested in 0% or 59,959 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 8 shares. Prudential Fincl has invested 0% in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 1,979 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0% or 3,690 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) for 60 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp has 0% invested in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 37 investors sold Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. shares while 190 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 125.44 million shares or 2.14% less from 128.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 258,319 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Brinker Capital has 0.04% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 7,811 shares. Clearbridge Investments Lc holds 0.06% or 467,709 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Ibm Retirement Fund has 0.09% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 3,166 shares. 1.04 million were reported by Legal And General Grp Inc Inc Public Limited Company. Cambiar Invsts Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.77% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). Moreover, Fulton Bank & Trust Na has 0.05% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) for 5,251 shares. Capital Fund Mngmt holds 9,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ashfield Prtn Llc invested 0.5% of its portfolio in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK). 510,458 are owned by Cornerstone Prns Lc. Northern Trust reported 1.73 million shares. Putnam Fl Mngmt holds 0.46% or 39,373 shares in its portfolio. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Company invested in 3,519 shares. Moreover, Canandaigua Retail Bank Tru has 0.15% invested in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK).

More notable recent Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: "Stanley Black & Decker Recognized as Global Sustainability Leader on 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices – PRNewswire" on September 23, 2019

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. provides tools and storage, commercial electronic security, and engineered fastening systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $21.71 billion. The Company’s Tools & Storage segment provides corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staples, and anchors; lawn and garden products comprising trimmers, mowers, edgers, and related accessories; home products, such as vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; power tool accessories that include drill and router bits, abrasives, and saw blades; measuring, leveling, and layout tools; planes, hammers, demolition tools, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; and storage products, such as tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage products. It has a 32.23 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Security segment offers alarm monitoring, video surveillance, fire alarm monitoring, systems integration, and system maintenance services; markets asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; sells automatic doors, commercial hardware, locking mechanisms, electronic keyless entry systems, keying systems, and tubular and mortise door locksets.