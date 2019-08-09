Analysts See $2.02 EPS for Lowe's Companies, Inc. (LOW); Suntrust Banks Has 0.72 Sentiment

Analysts expect Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $2.02 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.42% from last quarter’s $2.07 EPS. LOW’s profit would be $1.60 billion giving it 12.43 P/E if the $2.02 EPS is correct. After having $1.22 EPS previously, Lowe's Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 65.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.12% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $100.47. About 3.38M shares traded. Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has risen 2.14% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.14% the S&P500. Some Historical LOW News: 12/03/2018 – LCI Industries Announces Retirement of John B. Lowe, Jr. From Board of Directors; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS HARD TO IGNORE INTERNATIONL TAX COMPETITION, BUT NEED TO HAVE FISCAL DISCIPLINE; 22/05/2018 – LOWE’S COMPANIES INC – LOWE’S DIRECTOR RICHARD W. DREILING TO BECOME CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 22/05/2018 – Lowe’s Names Board Member Richard Dreiling Chairman, Effective July 2; 11/04/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS MORE LIKELY NEXT MOVE IN THE CASH RATE WILL BE UP, NOT DOWN; 06/03/2018 – RBA’S LOWE SAYS RECENT ANNOUNCEMENT ON TARIFFS BY PRESIDENT TRUMP WAS VERY REGRETTABLE; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney CEO Quits to Join Lowe’s; 11/04/2018 – RBA Gov Lowe: Return to Higher Inflation, Employment, Growth Likely Gradual; 08/05/2018 – ENERCARE ANNOUNCES THE APPOINTMENT OF GEOFF LOWE AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

Suntrust Banks Inc (STI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 260 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 362 cut down and sold their stock positions in Suntrust Banks Inc. The institutional investors in our database reported: 334.46 million shares, up from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Suntrust Banks Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 3 to 4 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 95 Reduced: 267 Increased: 163 New Position: 97.

SunTrust Banks, Inc. operates as the holding firm for SunTrust Bank that provides various financial services for consumers, businesses, firms, and institutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.18 billion. It operates through three divisions: Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management, Wholesale Banking, and Mortgage Banking. It has a 10.76 P/E ratio. The Consumer Banking and Private Wealth Management segment provides deposits and payments; home equity and personal credit lines; auto, student, and other lending products; credit cards; discount/online and full-service brokerage products; and professional investment management and trust services, as well as family office solutions.

More notable recent SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "SunTrust Banks: BB&T Merger Provides Favorable Outlook – Seeking Alpha" on August 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: "SunTrust Banks Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha" published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "SunTrust Banks Earnings Miss, Revenue Beats In Q2 – Yahoo Finance" on July 17, 2019.

Kellner Capital Llc holds 14.32% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. for 355,100 shares. Sirios Capital Management L P owns 1.31 million shares or 4.7% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Western Capital Management Co has 3.9% invested in the company for 4,623 shares. The New Jersey-based Alpine Associates Management Inc. has invested 3.78% in the stock. Water Island Capital Llc, a New York-based fund reported 1.01 million shares.

The stock increased 0.79% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $61.36. About 1.43M shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (STI) has declined 8.58% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.58% the S&P500.

Analysts await SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.42 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.42 per share. STI’s profit will be $628.96 million for 10.80 P/E if the $1.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.48 actual earnings per share reported by SunTrust Banks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.05% negative EPS growth.

Among 13 analysts covering Lowe’s (NYSE:LOW), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 69% are positive. Lowe’s has $127 highest and $9500 lowest target. $116.29’s average target is 15.75% above currents $100.47 stock price. Lowe’s had 26 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Raymond James maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of LOW in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The rating was maintained by Loop Capital Markets with “Hold” on Wednesday, February 27. The stock of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 28. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. On Thursday, February 28 the stock rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, February 28. Robert W. Baird maintained Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Robert W. Baird has “Buy” rating and $126 target.

Since May 24, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.17 million activity. Ellison Marvin R bought $950,538 worth of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) on Friday, May 24. Another trade for 2,030 shares valued at $200,342 was made by Frieson Donald on Wednesday, June 19. WARDELL LISA W bought $23,725 worth of stock or 250 shares.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. operates as a home improvement firm in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $79.75 billion. It offers a line of products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It has a 34.15 P/E ratio. The firm provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, tools and hardware, appliances, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal living, lawn and garden, paint, millwork, flooring, kitchens, outdoor power equipment, and home fashions.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Lowe's Companies, Inc. shares while 441 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 578.56 million shares or 3.13% less from 597.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.