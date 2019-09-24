Analysts See $12.55 EPS for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL); Salem Communications (SALM)’s Sentiment Is 0.67

Salem Communications Corp (SALM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.15, from 0.82 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 14 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 21 decreased and sold positions in Salem Communications Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 5.73 million shares, down from 6.55 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Salem Communications Corp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 15 Increased: 8 New Position: 6.

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $12.55 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.51 EPS change or 3.91% from last quarter’s $13.06 EPS. GOOGL’s profit would be $8.70 billion giving it 24.60 P/E if the $12.55 EPS is correct. After having $14.21 EPS previously, Alphabet Inc.’s analysts see -11.68% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.39% or $4.85 during the last trading session, reaching $1234.69. About 1.20M shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has declined 0.96% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.96% the S&P500.

The stock decreased 6.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 108,107 shares traded or 23.99% up from the average. Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) has declined 61.83% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.83% the S&P500. Some Historical SALM News: 03/04/2018 – Solar Alliance Completes Installation of Largest Rooftop Solar Project in Winston-Salem, North Carolina; 10/04/2018 – Rep. Johnson: U.S. Rep. Johnson tours Hickey Metal Fabrication in Salem; 05/04/2018 – BJ’s Wholesale Club Teams Up with Salem Red Sox as an Official Partner; 10/04/2018 – Gander Outdoors in Winston-Salem, North Carolina is Hosting a Flag Raising Ceremony; 08/05/2018 – Salem Media Group 1Q Rev $63.8M; 26/03/2018 – WAHA CAPITAL NAMES SALEM AL NOAIMI AS CHAIRMAN; 03/05/2018 – SALEM MEDIA GROUP APPOINTS CAROLYN CASSIDY AS GENERAL MANAGER IN COLUMBUS; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Salem, Nj’s Ba3 Goult Rating; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/05/2018 – Salem Media Announces Sale of KGBI-FM in Omaha; 14/05/2018 – Major auction of bank branches in up to seven states set for Winston-Salem auction

Salem Media Group, Inc. operates as a multi-media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $40.72 million. It operates in three divisions: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. It currently has negative earnings. The firm owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime to national advertisers and independent radio station affiliates.

Analysts await Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.03 EPS, down 160.00% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.05 per share. After $-0.12 actual EPS reported by Salem Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -75.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To Salem Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Salem Media files mixed shelf, shareholder offering – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Salem Media Group (SALM) Shrinks Board to Reduce Costs – StreetInsider.com” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Share Price Is Down 76% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Microcaps mostly among midday movers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 20, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $59,701 activity.

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 0.24% of its portfolio in Salem Media Group, Inc. for 244,163 shares. North Star Investment Management Corp. owns 273,928 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.08% invested in the company for 336,000 shares. The Us-based Ancora Advisors Llc has invested 0.04% in the stock. Foundry Partners Llc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 283,320 shares.

Among 15 analysts covering Alphabet Inc. – Class A Common Stock (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Alphabet Inc. – Class A Common Stock has $151600 highest and $120000 lowest target. $1369’s average target is 10.88% above currents $1234.69 stock price. Alphabet Inc. – Class A Common Stock had 20 analyst reports since April 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, June 24. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 26 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, July 26 with “Hold”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, July 26 by Wedbush. As per Friday, July 26, the company rating was maintained by Nomura. The rating was downgraded by Stifel Nicolaus to “Hold” on Tuesday, April 30. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of GOOGL in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating.

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $855.90 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 24.93 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

More notable recent Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Alphabet (GOOGL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should Alphabet (GOOG, GOOGL) Buy Fitbit (FIT)? – Nasdaq” published on September 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “2 Bullish Ways to Exploit Alphabet Stock – Yahoo Finance” on September 02, 2019. More interesting news about Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Time to Buy Roku Stock on the Dip After Streaming TV Competition Selloff? – Nasdaq” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Will Facebook Redefine Augmented Reality With Stella and Orion? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 20, 2019.