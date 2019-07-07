Analysts See $11.48 EPS for Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL); Shorts at Quicklogic (QUIK) Lowered By 2.26%

Analysts expect Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) to report $11.48 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.27 EPS change or 2.30% from last quarter’s $11.75 EPS. GOOGL’s profit would be $7.96 billion giving it 24.67 P/E if the $11.48 EPS is correct. After having $11.90 EPS previously, Alphabet Inc.’s analysts see -3.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.86% or $9.68 during the last trading session, reaching $1132.67. About 1.21 million shares traded. Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has risen 5.80% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.37% the S&P500.

Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) had a decrease of 2.26% in short interest. QUIK’s SI was 4.80M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 2.26% from 4.91 million shares previously. With 798,000 avg volume, 6 days are for Quicklogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK)’s short sellers to cover QUIK’s short positions. The stock increased 2.54% or $0.0145 during the last trading session, reaching $0.5845. About 136,026 shares traded. QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) has declined 54.74% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 59.17% the S&P500. Some Historical QUIK News: 04/05/2018 – QuickLogic Launches Comprehensive QuickAI Platform for Endpoint AI Applications; 16/04/2018 – QuickLogic Announces Webcast with AI Ecosystem Partners; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic Corp Announces Pricing of $15.5 M Public Offering of Common Stk and Warrants; 09/05/2018 – Murata Announces its New Voice-enabled Wi-Fi Solution Based on QuickLogic EOS S3; 21/05/2018 – QuickLogic to Participate in Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 24/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC REPORTS PRICING OF 13.5M SHARE OFFERING AT $1.15/SHR; 23/05/2018 – QUICKLOGIC CORP – MAY USE A PART OF PROCEEDS TO ACQUIRE AND/OR LICENSE TECHNOLOGIES AND ACQUIRE AND/OR INVEST IN BUSINESSES; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for AI and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days; 24/05/2018 – QuickLogic: Gross Proceeds From Offering Expected to Be Approximately $15.5 Million; 03/04/2018 – QuickLogic to Present eFPGA for Al and IoT Applications at D&R IP-SoC Days

Alphabet Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of the world. The company has market cap of $785.85 billion. The firm offers performance and brand advertising services. It has a 28.41 P/E ratio. It operates through Google and Other Bets divisions.

Among 14 analysts covering Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Alphabet had 19 analyst reports since February 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, April 25 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Thursday, March 7. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Tuesday, February 5. The stock of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by Monness. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) on Tuesday, April 30 to “Hold” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Moffett Nathanson on Monday, June 24. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. As per Tuesday, February 5, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 5 by Barclays Capital. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, April 30 report.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.6 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold QuickLogic Corporation shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 7 raised stakes. 16.00 million shares or 17.75% less from 19.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Trust holds 10,150 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Price T Rowe Assoc Inc Md holds 0% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) or 18,501 shares. Oppenheimer invested in 0% or 22,990 shares. Creative Planning invested 0% of its portfolio in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Vanguard Grp Inc has 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). Northern Tru invested in 187,094 shares or 0% of the stock. Sfe Inv Counsel has 50,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan invested in 0.02% or 220,000 shares. Frontier Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 614,737 shares. 36,000 are held by First Allied Advisory Incorporated. Adirondack Rech And Management has invested 0.01% in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK). First Republic Invest Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in QuickLogic Corporation (NASDAQ:QUIK) for 15,423 shares. Moors & Cabot invested in 0% or 24,000 shares. Retail Bank Of Mellon Corp accumulated 70,198 shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Mgmt Inc has 61,286 shares.