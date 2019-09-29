Analysts See $1.99 EPS for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (RS); Chicos Fas (CHS) Shorts Lowered By 9.04%

Analysts expect Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report $1.99 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.43 EPS change or 17.77% from last quarter’s $2.42 EPS. RS’s profit would be $132.65 million giving it 12.42 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $2.71 EPS previously, Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co.’s analysts see -26.57% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $98.89. About 455,738 shares traded. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has risen 10.03% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 04/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Reliance Steel & Aluminum, Goldman Sachs BDC, IBERIABANK, Federal Signal, United T; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel Sees 2Q EPS $2.60-EPS $2.70; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Iron and Steel Down; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q EPS $2.30; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Reliance Steel May Benefit, Iron and Steel Up in April; 19/04/2018 – DJ Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RS)

Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS) had a decrease of 9.04% in short interest. CHS’s SI was 18.37 million shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 9.04% from 20.19 million shares previously. With 3.26 million avg volume, 6 days are for Chicos Fas Inc (NYSE:CHS)’s short sellers to cover CHS’s short positions. The SI to Chicos Fas Inc’s float is 14.96%. The stock increased 1.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $4. About 2.36 million shares traded. Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) has declined 64.12% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 64.12% the S&P500. Some Historical CHS News: 06/03/2018 – Chico’s FAS Announces National Partnership with Habitat for Humanity; 30/04/2018 – Chico’s FAS to offer Chico’s Brand Apparel and Accessories on Amazon; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS Sees FY18 Sales Down Mid-Single Digits; 30/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS 1Q EPS 23c; 15/05/2018 – Chico’s FAS May Benefit, Industry Sales Best in More Than 2 Yrs; 04/04/2018 – Forever Fierce Revolution Emboldened by Chico’s Campaign Launches YouTube Channel With “Chicy Blinders” Video; 30/05/2018 – CHICO’S FAS 1Q EPS 23C, EST. 26C; 23/03/2018 – Aben Resources Operator Eagle Plain’s Suspends Drilling Program at the Chico Gold Project, Saskatchewan; 20/04/2018 – DJ Chico’s FAS Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHS); 30/04/2018 – CHICO’S FAS TO OFFER CHICO’S BRAND APPAREL & ACCESSORIES ON AMA

Among 2 analysts covering Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Chico’s FAS has $300 highest and $300 lowest target. $3’s average target is -25.00% below currents $4 stock price. Chico’s FAS had 2 analyst reports since August 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, August 29 by Morgan Stanley. Telsey Advisory Group maintained the shares of CHS in report on Thursday, August 29 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.07 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold Chico's FAS, Inc. shares while 56 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 47 raised stakes. 105.28 million shares or 8.27% less from 114.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Northwestern Mutual Wealth has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Reilly Fincl Advsrs Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) for 100 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas holds 99,409 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation holds 3.43 million shares. Bridgeway Cap Mgmt owns 685,400 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. 77,165 are held by Lingohr And Partner Asset Management Gmbh. Hrt Fincl Ltd Liability Com reported 12,625 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys invested in 0.01% or 182,958 shares. Jpmorgan Chase holds 0% or 428,982 shares. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc invested 0% in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Company holds 0% or 10,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0% of its portfolio in Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS). Mycio Wealth Lc reported 14,000 shares. Amer Group invested in 87,663 shares.

ChicoÂ’s FAS, Inc. operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of womenÂ’s private branded, casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. The company has market cap of $471.50 million. The company's portfolio of brands consists of the ChicoÂ’s, White House Black Market , and Soma. It currently has negative earnings. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

Since June 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $158,083 activity. TOFALLI KIMBERLY ROY also bought $50,645 worth of Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) on Thursday, June 13. Shares for $7,140 were bought by Baker Gregory S on Thursday, June 13. 28,700 Chico's FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) shares with value of $100,298 were bought by Brooks Bonnie R..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.87 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 20 investors sold Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. shares while 109 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 54.49 million shares or 1.95% more from 53.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.03% in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). 89,120 were reported by Neuberger Berman Grp Inc Limited Liability. Aperio Group Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) for 113,445 shares. Rdl Fincl reported 18,437 shares or 1.21% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0.04% or 124,149 shares. Regentatlantic Lc has invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS). Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Liability Corporation owns 619 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. M&T Bank & Trust reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas reported 46,000 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Franklin Res Inc invested in 0.04% or 810,932 shares. Hsbc Hldg Public Ltd reported 88,706 shares. Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 0.04% or 162,500 shares. James invested in 0.02% or 3,325 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 1,084 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Associate Lc holds 265,446 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. operates as a metals service center company. The company has market cap of $6.59 billion. The firm provides metals processing services and distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products. It has a 11.37 P/E ratio. The Company’s primary processing services comprise cutting, leveling, sawing, machining, and electro polishing.

