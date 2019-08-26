Analysts See $1.99 EPS for Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY); MBT Financial Has 0.64 Sentiment

Analysts expect Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) to report $1.99 EPS on September, 9.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 4.74% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. CASY’s profit would be $73.17M giving it 21.27 P/E if the $1.99 EPS is correct. After having $0.68 EPS previously, Casey's General Stores, Inc.’s analysts see 192.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $169.27. About 177,971 shares traded. Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has risen 47.23% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CASY News: 07/03/2018 – CASEYS GENERAL STORES INC – IN FY 2019, CASEY’S ANTICIPATES AT LEAST $150 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL CAPITAL AVAILABLE RELATIVE TO FY 2018; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General: Robert Myers, William Kimball and Jeffrey Lamberti to Retire and Resign From Board, Effective March 6; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores 3Q Same-Store Gallons Sold Rose 3.8% With Average Margin of 18.6c/Gallon; 07/03/2018 – CORRECT: CASEY’S 3Q EPS $5.08, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 63C; 17/05/2018 – Casey’s activists may look for support –; 07/03/2018 – CASEY’S GENERAL STORES SAYS ROBERT J. MYERS RETIRING; 20/03/2018 – Casey’s at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 10/04/2018 – Casey’s General Stores: Judy A. Schmeling Elected as a Class III Director; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores : $107 Million of Capacity Under Existing Repurchase Authorization Expected to be Completed in 1H; 07/03/2018 – Casey’s General Stores Expects the Cumulative Savings of Store-Level Operating Expenditures to Be $200M by FY21

MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.67, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 21 funds increased or started new holdings, while 33 trimmed and sold positions in MBT Financial Corp. The funds in our database now own: 10.28 million shares, down from 11.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding MBT Financial Corp in top ten holdings was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 24 Increased: 9 New Position: 12.

MBT Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding firm for the Monroe Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking, and trust services to small and middle-market businesses and middle-income individuals. The company has market cap of $211.87 million. It offers checking and savings accounts, time deposits, and IRAs; and commercial loans, personal loans, real estate mortgage loans, and installment loans. It has a 21.95 P/E ratio. The firm also provides safe deposit facilities, ATM and night depository facilities, treasury management services, telephone and Internet banking, personal trust, employee benefit, and investment management services.

The stock decreased 4.10% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $9.59. About 49,086 shares traded. MBT Financial Corp. (MBTF) has declined 4.18% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical MBTF News: 26/04/2018 – MBT FINANCIAL CORP MBTF.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.07/SHR; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial 1Q EPS 17c; 26/04/2018 – MBT Financial Total Assets $1.33 Billion at March 31; 15/05/2018 – Mobile Barriers MBT-1 Introduces Tapered Wall Sections; 21/04/2018 DJ MBT Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MBTF)

Castle Creek Capital Partners Iv Lp holds 23.57% of its portfolio in MBT Financial Corp. for 1.88 million shares. Patriot Financial Partners Gp Lp owns 2.06 million shares or 9.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fj Capital Management Llc has 0.39% invested in the company for 379,871 shares. The New York-based S. Muoio & Co. Llc has invested 0.37% in the stock. Alpine Global Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 93,961 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $16,717 activity.

More notable recent MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Preliminary Second Quarter 2019 Highlights and Dividend Increase – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary First Quarter 2019 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on April 25, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Mar 18, 2019 – MBT Financial Corp (MBTF) Files 10-K for the Fiscal Year Ended on December 31, 2018 – GuruFocus.com” on March 18, 2019. More interesting news about MBT Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MBTF) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “MBT Financial Corp. Announces Dividend and Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2018 Highlights – GlobeNewswire” published on January 28, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “First Merchants Analyst Says Bank Has Improved Prospects After MBT Financial Acquisition – Benzinga” with publication date: April 09, 2019.

Casey's General Stores, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company has market cap of $6.22 billion. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverage and tobacco products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; school supplies, housewares, and pet supplies; and other nonfood items. It has a 30.72 P/E ratio. The Company’s stores also offer fuel for sale on a self-service basis.

More notable recent Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Casey’s (CASY) Stock Hits 52-Week High: What’s Driving It? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on August 14, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Casey’s (CASY) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Casey's General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Casey’s (CASY) is an Incredible Growth Stock: 3 Reasons Why – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 11, 2019.