Analysts See $1.98 EPS for Citigroup Inc. (C); Synchrony Financial (SYF) Sellers Decreased By 28.21% Their Shorts

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) had a decrease of 28.21% in short interest. SYF’s SI was 8.18M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 28.21% from 11.40M shares previously. With 5.19M avg volume, 2 days are for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)’s short sellers to cover SYF’s short positions. The SI to Synchrony Financial’s float is 1.16%. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $33.62. About 3.71M shares traded. Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) has risen 21.59% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SYF News: 14/03/2018 – Synchrony Appoints Trish Mosconi Executive Vice President, Business Strategy and Development; 07/03/2018 – SYNCHRONY IS SAID REJECTED A$8B BIDDER FOR LATITUDE: AUSTRALIAN; 06/03/2018 CareCredit Introduces New Way to Pay for Day and Medical Spa Treatments; 30/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 31/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY CEO MARGARET KEANE COMMENTS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 20/04/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL MARCH ADJ. NET CHARGE-OFFS 5.9%; 11/04/2018 – Crate and Barrel Partners with Synchrony to Offer Customers New Retail Financing Options; 17/05/2018 – SYNCHRONY FINL BOOSTS QTR DIV; 15/03/2018 – Synchrony Financial: At Feb. 28, 30 Days-Plus Past Due Rate Was 4.9%; 21/05/2018 – Synchrony Financial to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.98 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.47B giving it 8.77 P/E if the $1.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see 8.20% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $69.46. About 10.37M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 27/03/2018 – THREAT OF RECESSION IN U.S. IS VERY LOW: CITI’S MANN; 10/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Provisional Ratings To Notes Issued By Citigroup Mortgage Loan Trust (CMLTI) 2018-RP2; 24/04/2018 – CITIGROUP’S LATHROP TO TAKE LEAVE OF ABSENCE FROM BANK: MEMO; 13/04/2018 – Finding the New Normal in Energy Financing at Citigroup: Q&A; 20/04/2018 – The New York Mets and Kaplan Test Prep to Present College Prep Day at Citi Field on May 3 to Help Students Navigate the; 29/03/2018 – GHANA SAYS ANGLOGOLD’S OBUASI PLAN LACKS LOCAL CONTENT: CITI FM; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war’: Citigroup economist; 03/05/2018 – ONEOK INC OKE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $67 FROM $64; 10/05/2018 – CVR REFINING LP CVRR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TO BUY; 07/05/2018 – Noble Corporation plc To Participate At The 2018 Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.91 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.66 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wms Prtnrs Ltd has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 14,258 are held by Stillwater Capital Advisors Limited Liability Co. 987,750 were reported by Sei Invs Com. Foster Motley accumulated 10,996 shares. Boothbay Fund Limited Liability Corp has 5,922 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 54,844 are held by Linscomb & Williams. Greystone Managed Inc owns 0.62% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 153,713 shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Ltd holds 0.41% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) or 415,439 shares. Braun Stacey Associates Incorporated has 180,482 shares. Brick And Kyle Associate holds 10,820 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Pinnacle Hldgs Lc owns 20,907 shares for 0% of their portfolio. First Hawaiian Bankshares holds 32,176 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Godshalk Welsh Cap Mngmt accumulated 6,475 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Argi Inv Svcs Limited Liability Com accumulated 3,975 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Commerce reported 0.05% stake.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.13% above currents $69.46 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, April 16. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by UBS. As per Tuesday, April 16, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Synchrony Financial has $4300 highest and $34 lowest target. $39.67’s average target is 18.00% above currents $33.62 stock price. Synchrony Financial had 4 analyst reports since March 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, September 11 report. As per Monday, July 22, the company rating was reinitiated by Buckingham Research. Morgan Stanley maintained Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) rating on Monday, April 22. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $34 target.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $22.31 billion. The firm offers private label credit cards, dual cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards and installment loans. It has a 7.02 P/E ratio. It also provides promotional financing to clients for health and personal care procedures, products, or services, such as dental, veterinary, cosmetic, vision and audiology; debt cancellation products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.