Analysts See $1.98 EPS for Citigroup Inc. (C); First Dallas Securities Lowered By $564,461 Its Intl Paper Co (IP) Stake

Analysts expect Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report $1.98 EPS on October, 11.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 13.79% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. C’s profit would be $4.47 billion giving it 8.72 P/E if the $1.98 EPS is correct. After having $1.83 EPS previously, Citigroup Inc.’s analysts see 8.20% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $69.08. About 7.35M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch: Citigroup’s Earnings in Line with Expectations; 05/04/2018 – SOUTH32 LTD S32.L : CITIGROUP RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM SELL; 21/05/2018 – EMEA Loans Drop 33% in 2018, Citi Leads; 04/04/2018 – Citi Ventures and Canaan Partners Israel Ventures Invest in Contguard to Optimize Supply Chain Management; 15/05/2018 – Anadarko at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – GHANA PARLIAMENT FINANCE CHAIRMAN ASSIBEY COMMENTS ON CITI FM; 25/04/2018 – Fortescue Target Price Cut 2.4% to A$4/Share by Citi; 09/04/2018 – TIMELINE-Deutsche Bank’s 30 years of twists and turns; 06/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – SGD 100 MLN REDEMPTION OF 3.50% FIXED RATE / FLOATING RATE SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE APRIL 2020; 07/05/2018 – CITIGROUP’S DAVID BAILIN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO

First Dallas Securities Inc decreased Intl Paper Co (IP) stake by 15.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. First Dallas Securities Inc sold 13,127 shares as Intl Paper Co (IP)’s stock declined 4.58%. The First Dallas Securities Inc holds 73,960 shares with $3.20 million value, down from 87,087 last quarter. Intl Paper Co now has $16.49B valuation. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $41.82. About 2.42 million shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 16.76% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.76% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Takeover Offer (5); 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects International Paper’s Offer (Correct); 07/03/2018 – Moody’s: International Paper’s Bid To Acquire Smurfit Kappa Is Credit Negative; 27/03/2018 – International Paper’s Pursuit of Smurfit Kappa May Turn Hostile; 06/03/2018 – International Paper Company Possible offer for Smurfit Kappa Group plc; 26/03/2018 – SMURFIT: UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS REVISED PROPOSAL FROM IP; 19/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: International Paper is a ‘very good buy’ at these prices; 06/03/2018 – SMURFIT KAPPA GROUP SKG.l SAYS RECEIVES UNSOLICITED, HIGHLY OPPORTUNISTIC APPROACH FROM INTERNATIONAL PAPER COMPANY IP.N; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa Rejects Unsolicited International Paper Co. Bid Proposal

Analysts await International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.00 EPS, down 35.90% or $0.56 from last year’s $1.56 per share. IP’s profit will be $394.36M for 10.46 P/E if the $1.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual EPS reported by International Paper Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.04% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 49 investors sold IP shares while 224 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 310.16 million shares or 1.89% less from 316.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 21.96M are held by Wellington Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership. Cranbrook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Tower Capital Limited Liability (Trc) owns 10,713 shares. Citigroup holds 0.03% or 745,570 shares. 18,442 were accumulated by Wright Service. Tru Com Of Vermont invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Riverhead Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 125,829 shares or 0.2% of the stock. Gateway Advisers Limited Co accumulated 18,770 shares or 0.01% of the stock. World Asset Management invested in 29,645 shares or 0.06% of the stock. New York-based Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.32% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 256,517 were accumulated by Counselors Inc. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com holds 0.01% or 29,078 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Ltd Liability Co holds 15,541 shares. Homrich And Berg owns 5,391 shares. Magnetar Ltd Liability has invested 0.02% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Among 6 analysts covering International Paper (NYSE:IP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 17% are positive. International Paper has $60 highest and $3800 lowest target. $47.17’s average target is 12.79% above currents $41.82 stock price. International Paper had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, April 5. As per Thursday, July 11, the company rating was downgraded by Citigroup. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by UBS. The firm earned “Underweight” rating on Monday, July 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Wednesday, April 10, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Monday, August 26 with “Market Perform”. The stock of International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 5 by Citigroup.

Among 3 analysts covering Citigroup (NYSE:C), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Citigroup has $93 highest and $7400 lowest target. $82.75’s average target is 19.79% above currents $69.08 stock price. Citigroup had 7 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets maintained Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) rating on Tuesday, April 16. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $93 target.

Citigroup Inc., a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial services and products for consumers, firms, governments, and institutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $156.06 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Citicorp and Citi Holdings. It has a 9.61 P/E ratio. The Citicorp segment offers traditional banking services to retail clients through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 46 investors sold Citigroup Inc. shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Burns J W Ny reported 0.1% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). 570 are held by Hall Laurie J Trustee. First Interstate National Bank owns 19,036 shares. Blume Capital Management stated it has 1.89% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Axa reported 829,115 shares stake. Hollencrest reported 38,859 shares. Clear Street Markets Ltd stated it has 20,400 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of The West holds 70,781 shares. Blair William & Com Il stated it has 199,358 shares. New York-based Hilton Cap Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Jones Fincl Lllp holds 0.03% or 200,982 shares in its portfolio. Cumberland Prns Ltd invested in 1.02% or 151,490 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj holds 1.05% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 34,000 shares. Goodwin Daniel L reported 12,300 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board accumulated 1.19 million shares or 0.67% of the stock.