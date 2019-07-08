Analysts See $-1.97 EPS for Wayfair Inc. (W); Antares Pharma (ATRS)’s Sentiment Is 1.57

Antares Pharma Inc (ATRS) investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.17, from 1.74 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 55 institutional investors increased and opened new positions, while 35 sold and reduced their holdings in Antares Pharma Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 64.28 million shares, up from 61.54 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Antares Pharma Inc in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 27 Increased: 31 New Position: 24.

Analysts expect Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) to report $-1.97 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.84 EPS change or 74.34% from last quarter’s $-1.13 EPS. After having $-2.19 EPS previously, Wayfair Inc.’s analysts see -10.05% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.20% or $4.64 during the last trading session, reaching $140.51. About 1.17M shares traded. Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has risen 72.24% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 67.81% the S&P500. Some Historical W News: 16/04/2018 – On Tuesday, the Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case of South Dakota vs. Wayfair, which will determine the constitutionality of a South Dakota law imposing sales tax burdens on out-of-state internet businesses with no physical presence in the state; 16/05/2018 – Wayfair Partners with PayBright to Offer Flexible Financing Option for Canadian Customers; 29/03/2018 – Trump adviser ties Amazon criticism to U.S. Supreme Court case; 09/05/2018 – Wayfair Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss $107.8M; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair 1Q Loss/Shr $1.22; 17/04/2018 – Rep. Womack: Womack Statement on South Dakota v. Wayfair, Inc. Oral Arguments; 02/05/2018 – Wayfair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/03/2018 – Report: Wayfair, Levi’s Lead in E-mail Marketing Methods; 24/05/2018 – Willis Towers Watson Announces Regular Quarterly Dividend

The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $3.37. About 561,669 shares traded. Antares Pharma, Inc. (ATRS) has risen 14.40% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ATRS News: 09/05/2018 – Antares Pharma Short-Interest Ratio Rises 125% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – Antares Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Preliminary Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES SEES SUBMITTING COMPLETE RESPONSE IN 2Q; 06/04/2018 – ANTARES CAPITAL SUPPORTS SENTINEL CAPITAL PARTNERS’ ACQUISITION OF UBEO BUSINESS SERVICES; 30/05/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA GETS THIRD INSTALLMENT FROM SALE OF ZOMAJET™; 27/03/2018 – Antares Capital Supports The Gores Group’s Recapitalization of TurbineAero, Inc; 16/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Antares CLO 2018-1 Ltd. Notes Rtgs; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES PHARMA INC – OFFICIAL MINUTES FROM TYPE A MEETING WITH FDA ON FEB. 21 HAVE BEEN RECEIVED; 27/03/2018 – ANTARES DOESN’T SEE ADDED TRIALS NEEDED TO SUPPORT RESUBMISSION

Antares Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing self-administered parenteral pharmaceutical products and technologies worldwide. The company has market cap of $548.03 million. The companyÂ’s injection products include OTREXUP that comprises of pre-filled methotrexate syringe and VIBEX self-injection system to enable rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis patients to self-inject methotrexate at home; Sumatriptan Injection USP for the acute treatment of migraine and cluster headache; ZOMA-Jet and Twin-Jector, a needle-free auto injector to deliver human growth hormone treatment to children without the use of a needle; and VIBEX disposable pressure-assisted auto injectors. It currently has negative earnings. In addition, the firm is developing VIBEX auto injectors for treating anaphylaxis; disposable pen injectors for diabetes and osteoporosis; Makena QuickShot auto injectors for reducing risk of preterm birth; and VIBEX QS Testosterone for testosterone replacement therapy for men who have testosterone deficiency.

Analysts await Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRS) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.03 actual EPS reported by Antares Pharma, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.33% negative EPS growth.

Jw Asset Management Llc holds 2.99% of its portfolio in Antares Pharma, Inc. for 1.92 million shares. Healthcare Value Capital Llc owns 250,000 shares or 2.92% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Armistice Capital Llc has 1.71% invested in the company for 10.30 million shares. The New York-based Broadfin Capital Llc has invested 1.65% in the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 441,000 shares.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 26 selling transactions for $14.24 million activity.

Wayfair Inc. engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $12.88 billion. It operates through two divisions, U.S. and International. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers approximately eight million products for the home sector under various brands.

Among 18 analysts covering Wayfair (NYSE:W), 10 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Wayfair had 31 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, February 25. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, February 26. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of W in report on Monday, February 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold” on Friday, May 3. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, January 28 by Credit Suisse. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Friday, February 22 by Robert W. Baird. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Loop Capital Markets. Wedbush maintained Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) on Monday, February 25 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The stock of Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) earned “Hold” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, February 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.65 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 28 investors sold Wayfair Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 71.20 million shares or 0.37% less from 71.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Invest holds 2,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Com owns 22,452 shares. Asset accumulated 1,938 shares. Howe Rusling owns 41 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wasatch has invested 0.97% of its portfolio in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt invested in 0.01% or 3,037 shares. British Columbia Inv Mgmt Corporation reported 0.05% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Contour Asset Mngmt Limited Company, New York-based fund reported 220,445 shares. Mirae Asset Global Ltd accumulated 3,946 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemark Asset Mgmt Lc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 300,000 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 0.04% or 1,806 shares. Moreover, Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corp has 0.02% invested in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) for 603,035 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W). Hbk Invs L P stated it has 58,400 shares. Clough Capital L P holds 9,880 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.