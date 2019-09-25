Analysts See $1.97 EPS for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW); Private Capital Management Cut National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) Holding

Private Capital Management Llc decreased National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG) stake by 5.19% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Private Capital Management Llc sold 13,425 shares as National Fuel Gas Co. (NFG)’s stock declined 18.92%. The Private Capital Management Llc holds 245,253 shares with $12.94M value, down from 258,678 last quarter. National Fuel Gas Co. now has $4.13 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $47.87. About 516,269 shares traded. National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) has declined 10.20% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.20% the S&P500. Some Historical NFG News: 19/03/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL GAS CO NFG.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $3.20 TO $3.35; 21/04/2018 – DJ National Fuel Gas Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NFG); 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q EPS $1.06; 03/05/2018 – National Fuel Gas 2Q Net $91.8M; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL REVISES 2018 EPS TO $3.20 TO $3.35; 16/05/2018 – National Fuel May Benefit, Natural Gas Best in More Than 5 Years; 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL 2Q OPER REV. $540.9M, EST. $575.5M (2 EST.); 03/05/2018 – NATIONAL FUEL SEES FY EPS $3.20 TO $3.35, EST. $3.28; 08/03/2018 National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Stockholders

Analysts expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to report $1.97 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 3.68% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. ITW’s profit would be $637.25M giving it 19.32 P/E if the $1.97 EPS is correct. After having $2.00 EPS previously, Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s analysts see -1.50% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.08 during the last trading session, reaching $152.22. About 1.26 million shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 04/05/2018 – ITW Board of Directors Declares Quarterly Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Operating Margin 25%-25.5%; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q EPS $1.90-EPS $2.00; 26/04/2018 – ITW RAISES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 07/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Conference May 23; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7

More notable recent National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stocks That Fell to 3-Year Lows in the Week of Sept. 20 – Yahoo Finance” on September 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On General Electric, Micron And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National Fuel Increases Dividend Rate for 49th Consecutive Year – GlobeNewswire” published on June 13, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “National Fuel Announces Management Change NYSE:NFG – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: April 03, 2019.

Analysts await National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.58 earnings per share, up 18.37% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.49 per share. NFG’s profit will be $50.06M for 20.63 P/E if the $0.58 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by National Fuel Gas Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -18.31% negative EPS growth.

Private Capital Management Llc increased Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) stake by 175,814 shares to 362,244 valued at $12.68M in 2019Q2. It also upped Carrols Restaurant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) stake by 134,100 shares and now owns 2.54M shares. Tronox Holdings Plc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.15, from 1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 31 investors sold NFG shares while 98 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 59.75 million shares or 2.66% less from 61.38 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Virtu Fin Limited Liability Corporation reported 4,266 shares. Hartford Inc reported 0.35% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG). 9,597 were accumulated by Horizon Investment Serv Limited Liability Corp. Old Republic Intl Corporation invested in 0.49% or 356,500 shares. Moreover, Fund Mgmt Sa has 0.05% invested in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG) for 104,169 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 318,809 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman Company reported 18 shares. Gabelli & Invest Advisers invested in 6,900 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 22,809 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Omers Administration Corp reported 90,500 shares stake. Stifel Corporation reported 19,113 shares stake. Amalgamated Bancorp holds 16,611 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Advsr Asset Mgmt Incorporated has 1,280 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Et Al holds 2.33M shares. Nuveen Asset Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG).

Among 5 analysts covering Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Illinois Tool Works has $16500 highest and $12100 lowest target. $147.60’s average target is -3.04% below currents $152.22 stock price. Illinois Tool Works had 9 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Friday, April 26 to “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, May 10. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Sell” rating by Northcoast on Wednesday, June 26. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) earned “Buy” rating by Argus Research on Friday, April 26. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Stifel Nicolaus. UBS maintained Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral” rating.

Illinois Tool Works Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. The company has market cap of $49.24 billion. It operates through seven divisions: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. It has a 20.43 P/E ratio. The Automotive OEM segment produces plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automotive-related applications.

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Mixed Ahead Of Economic Data, Fed Speakers – Benzinga” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is It Too Late To Consider Buying Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.