Analysts See $1.96 EPS for UniFirst (UNF); Robertson Opportunity Capital Upped Its Ceva (CEVA) Stake

Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc increased Ceva Inc (CEVA) stake by 18.14% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc acquired 18,900 shares as Ceva Inc (CEVA)’s stock rose 11.57%. The Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc holds 123,100 shares with $3.00 million value, up from 104,200 last quarter. Ceva Inc now has $713.42M valuation. The stock increased 4.24% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $32.48. About 11,804 shares traded. CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) has declined 8.01% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical CEVA News: 07/03/2018 – CEVA First to Deliver Bluetooth® 5 Dual Mode IP; 04/05/2018 – Ceva Logistics Delivers Worst Zurich Trading Debut in Two Years; 04/05/2018 – The Scotsman: BREAKING: Scots hairdresser Daryll Rowe pleads guilty to deliberately infecting victims with HI; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES CEVA GROUP PLC’S CORPORATE FAMILY RATING (‘CFR; 25/05/2018 – S&P REVISES CEVA HOLDINGS LLC TO RATING ‘BB-‘ FROM ‘B-‘; 01/05/2018 – CEVA GROUP MAY BE RAISED BY MOODY’S; 17/05/2018 – Ceva Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 03/05/2018 – DJ Symbol for CEVA Logistics AG (CEVL.YY) Now CEVA.EB; 02/05/2018 – CEVA LOGISTICS PRICES IPO AT CHF 27.50/SHR; 16/05/2018 – Moody’s: CEVA Group Outlook Has Been Changed to Stable

Analysts expect UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) to report $1.96 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 4.85% from last quarter’s $2.06 EPS. UNF’s profit would be $37.24M giving it 24.28 P/E if the $1.96 EPS is correct. After having $2.46 EPS previously, UniFirst Corporation’s analysts see -20.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.63% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $190.34. About 121,408 shares traded. UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) has risen 6.68% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.68% the S&P500. Some Historical UNF News: 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Unifirst, Globant S.A, Kimball International, Green, Medical Transcription; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST CORP UNF.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.66 BLN TO $1.67 BLN; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Declares Regular Cash Dividends; 28/03/2018 – UNIFIRST SEES FY EPS $7.45 TO $7.65, EST. $5.52; 29/05/2018 – The New UniFirst No. 24 Car Driven by NASCAR Phenom William Byron Makes its Debut at Pocono Raceway on June 3; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst Sees FY18 Rev $1.66B-$1.67B; 03/04/2018 – UniFirst Named a Winning Company for Second Consecutive Year by 2020 Women on Boards; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Rev $419.3M; 28/03/2018 – Unifirst 2Q Net $58.4M; 28/03/2018 UNIFIRST 2Q EPS $2.85

More notable recent CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “With A 0.4% Return On Equity, Is CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) A Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Container shipping firm CMA CGM stays in red in second quarter – Nasdaq” published on September 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “WiSig Networks License CEVA’s Cellular IoT Technology to Serve the India Market – PRNewswire” on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Macro Headaches For Investors – Seeking Alpha” published on August 24, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.59 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.63, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CEVA shares while 30 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 17.21 million shares or 4.06% less from 17.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bankshares Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 2,412 shares. D E Shaw Com Inc holds 0.01% or 217,036 shares. Invesco Limited accumulated 80,535 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Gemmer Asset Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 99 shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 0% or 16,930 shares. The Massachusetts-based Crow Point Partners Ltd has invested 0.04% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Public Sector Pension Investment Board reported 48,371 shares stake. Awm Investment Commerce holds 2.23% in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) or 480,000 shares. 386,843 are held by Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt owns 30,026 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA). Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) for 89 shares. California State Teachers Retirement owns 33,692 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group (Ca) holds 32 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

More notable recent UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How UniFirst’s (NYSE:UNF) Shareholders Feel About The 63% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is UniFirst Corp (UNF) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on April 29, 2019. More interesting news about UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Earnings Winners: SNX and UNF Stocks – Schaeffers Research” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UniFirst Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company has market cap of $3.62 billion. It operates through US Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid divisions. It has a 21.78 P/E ratio. The firm designs, makes, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.94 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 18 investors sold UniFirst Corporation shares while 53 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 14.24 million shares or 1.07% less from 14.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Atlanta Cap Mgmt L L C owns 232,868 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated has invested 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Gsa Cap Prtn Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.11% stake. Bogle Invest Management L P De reported 45,319 shares or 0.67% of all its holdings. Comml Bank Of Montreal Can holds 0.01% or 31,694 shares. Parametric Assocs Lc stated it has 33,646 shares. 218,923 are owned by Btim. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF) or 584 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.03% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Salem Invest Counselors owns 12,229 shares. 13,807 are held by Martin & Tn. 116,581 are owned by Jpmorgan Chase. Yorktown And Research Company Inc has invested 0.09% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Tpg Group (Sbs) Advisors reported 0.92% in UniFirst Corporation (NYSE:UNF). Cwm Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0% or 6 shares.