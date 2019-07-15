Analysts See $1.93 EPS for United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS); Plantronics Has 1.46 Sentiment

Plantronics Inc (PLT) investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.74, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 101 institutional investors increased or opened new equity positions, while 69 cut down and sold holdings in Plantronics Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 30.70 million shares, down from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Plantronics Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 54 Increased: 48 New Position: 53.

Analysts expect United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) to report $1.93 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.52% from last quarter’s $1.94 EPS. UPS’s profit would be $1.66B giving it 13.72 P/E if the $1.93 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, United Parcel Service, Inc.’s analysts see 38.85% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.50% or $2.58 during the last trading session, reaching $105.91. About 3.54M shares traded or 13.70% up from the average. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has declined 12.72% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.15% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 28/03/2018 – Muni Yields Fall, Bid Lists Ups for 3rd Day; Curve at 2-Mo Low; 18/05/2018 – Flywire Partners with Higher Education Institution SP Jain for the First-Ever Competition Aimed at Student-Led Singapore-Based Start-Ups; 19/03/2018 – UPS – CONSORTIUM HAS DEPLOYED A NEW CHARGING TECHNOLOGY IN LONDON; 08/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Walmart’s grocery delivery partnerships with Uber, Lyft fail to take off; 12/04/2018 – UPS Consumer Survey Shows Popularity of Third-Party Marketplaces; 19/03/2018 – Smart mover UPS vans to go all-electric in London; 03/04/2018 – INDONESIA TO REVISE RULES ON VC FOR START-UPS, TAX FOR SMES; 23/04/2018 – Science Start-Ups Gain Strong Momentum at the Prince William Science Accelerator; 23/05/2018 – UPS TO BOOST CHARGE ON OVERSIZED ITEMS IN SMALL-PACKAGE NETWORK; 07/03/2018 – Coriant Groove™ G30 Sets New Industry Benchmarks — Doubles the Density, Halves the Power, and Ups the Speed by 50%

Analysts await Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $1.03 earnings per share, up 90.74% or $0.49 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PLT’s profit will be $40.72M for 8.67 P/E if the $1.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by Plantronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.43% negative EPS growth.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $238,631 activity.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 3.13% of its portfolio in Plantronics, Inc. for 180,000 shares. Sg Capital Management Llc owns 339,952 shares or 2.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Trellus Management Company Llc has 2.86% invested in the company for 32,500 shares. The Wisconsin-based 1492 Capital Management Llc has invested 2.31% in the stock. Profit Investment Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 52,199 shares.

The stock increased 0.28% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $35.72. About 298,719 shares traded. Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) has declined 29.47% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.90% the S&P500. Some Historical PLT News: 01/05/2018 – Plantronics Introduces Plantronics Partner Program; Creates New Opportunities for Partners to Increase Profits and Reach More C; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS – INTENDS TO FUND CASH PORTION OF DEAL CONSIDERATION WITH CASH ON HAND AND APPROXIMATELY $1.375 BLN IN NEW, FULLY-COMMITTED DEBT FINANCING; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics to Buy Polycom in $2 Billion Deal to Add Services; 28/03/2018 – Plantronics Expects $75M in Annual Run-Rate Cost Synergies Within 12 Months of Transaction Close; 28/03/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES PLANTRONICS RATINGS UNDER REVIEW AFTER PURCHASE; 28/03/2018 – PLANTRONICS TO BUY POLYCOM IN DEAL VALUED AT $2B; 24/04/2018 – Plantronics Backbeat Go 600 Wireless Headphones: Superior And Personalized Sound For Less Than $100; 30/03/2018 – Plantronics (PLT) Plantronics to Acquire Polycom Conference (Transcript); 29/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Polycom Rtgs Unaffctd By Acqstn By Plantronics; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S CONFIRMS PLANTRONICS Ba2 RATING; OUTLOOK REVISED TO NEG

Plantronics, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.41 billion. The firm also makes and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s primary products include corded and cordless communication headsets; audio processors; telephone systems; Bluetooth and corded products; personal computer and gaming headsets; and specialty products for hearing impaired individuals.

More notable recent Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Plantronics, Inc. (PLT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Poly Sponsors Apollo XI’s Official 50th Anniversary Gala with Tribute to the Legendary Transmission that Connected Millions to the Moon Landing – PRNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Plantronics, Inc. (NYSE:PLT) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Poly Announces Third Circuit Court of Appeals Ruling Issued on Antitrust Litigation – PRNewswire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About First Merchants Corporation (FRME) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $996,353 activity. Peretz Richard N. sold $1.01M worth of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) on Wednesday, February 13. Cesarone Nando bought 150 shares worth $16,731.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Shares of UPS Gained 11% in June – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “New Indianapolis “Super Hub” Now Supercharged For UPS Customers – GlobeNewswire” published on June 26, 2019, Fool.com published: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “UPS Warns Training Regulations Will Hurt Its Long-Haul Driver Hiring – Benzinga” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Fourth annual Prime Day kicks off – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

United Parcel Service, Inc., a package delivery company, provides transportation, logistics, and financial services in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $91.16 billion. It operates in three divisions: U.S. It has a 20.21 P/E ratio. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight.