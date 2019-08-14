Analysts See $1.92 EPS for Contura Energy, Inc. (CTRA); Xtant Medical Holdings (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Shorts Raised By 4.75%

Analysts expect Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) to report $1.92 EPS on August, 21.CTRA’s profit would be $36.84 million giving it 3.99 P/E if the $1.92 EPS is correct. After having $0.41 EPS previously, Contura Energy, Inc.’s analysts see 368.29% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $30.64. About 237,136 shares traded. Contura Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) has 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) had an increase of 4.75% in short interest. XTNT’s SI was 35,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.75% from 33,700 shares previously. With 5,000 avg volume, 7 days are for Xtant Medical Holdings Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT)’s short sellers to cover XTNT’s short positions. The SI to Xtant Medical Holdings Inc’s float is 0.27%. The stock decreased 4.67% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $2.86. About 1,418 shares traded. Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) has declined 53.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.10% the S&P500.

Contura Energy, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets steam and metallurgical coal to electric utilities, steel and coke producers, and industrial clients in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $587.89 million. The firm operates in three divisions: Central Appalachia Operations, Northern Appalachia Operations, and Trading and Logistics. It has a 1.72 P/E ratio. It operates underground and surface coal mining complexes in Northern and Central Appalachia.

