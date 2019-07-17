Analysts See $1.90 EPS for Facebook, Inc. (FB); Ulta Beauty, Inc. (ULTA) Covered By 12 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $1.90 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 9.20% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. FB’s profit would be $5.42 billion giving it 26.82 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Facebook, Inc.’s analysts see 123.53% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $203.84. About 11.37M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 28/03/2018 – Cooking Panda Owner Is the Latest Digital Publisher to Shut Down After Facebook Changes; 10/03/2018 – Facebook antagonist Senator Mark Warner is now concerned about bad security on connected devices; 18/04/2018 – Facebook returns to facial recognition in Europe despite qualms; 24/05/2018 – Russia to carry out checks on Facebook, Whatsapp – TASS; 20/03/2018 – U.K. Seeks Search Warrant for Cambridge Analytica After Facebook Data Scandal; 23/04/2018 – FACEBOOK PUBLISHES INTERNAL DEFINITION OF ‘TERRORISM’ FOR FIRST TIME; 01/05/2018 – BlueJeans Announces Latest Integration with Workplace by Facebook; 20/03/2018 – Katrina Pierson: BREAKING: Obama campaign director reveals Facebook ALLOWED them to mine American users’ profiles in 2012; 19/03/2018 – Dealbook: Behind Facebook’s Latest Legal Headache: DealBook Briefing; 21/03/2018 – The Boston Globe: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg admits mistakes in Cambridge Analytica scandal

Among 16 analysts covering Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Ulta Beauty had 22 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Wells Fargo. Loop Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Credit Suisse maintained the shares of ULTA in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS. The stock of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Buy” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley. See Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Ulta Beauty, Inc. operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company has market cap of $21.08 billion. The companyÂ’s stores provide cosmetics, fragrance, skincare, haircare, bath and body products, and salon styling tools, as well as others, including nail products and accessories. It has a 31.37 P/E ratio. It offers private label products consisting of Ulta Beauty Collection branded cosmetics, skincare, and bath products.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 37 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $210 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 11. The company was maintained on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The stock has “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Monday, March 18. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform”. The stock has “Buy” rating by M Partners on Wednesday, March 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 19 by JMP Securities.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $581.86 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 30.25 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

Since January 23, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 selling transactions for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $1.35 million were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, January 30. 4,761 Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) shares with value of $788,374 were sold by Wehner David M.. Shares for $795,000 were sold by Cox Christopher K. $7.97M worth of stock was sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23.

