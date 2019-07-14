Analysts See $1.90 EPS for Facebook, Inc. (FB); BLOCK ONE CAP ORDINARY SHARES CANAD (BKPPF) Shorts Raised By 350%

Analysts expect Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) to report $1.90 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 9.20% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. FB’s profit would be $5.42 billion giving it 26.96 P/E if the $1.90 EPS is correct. After having $0.85 EPS previously, Facebook, Inc.’s analysts see 123.53% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.81% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $204.87. About 13.93M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Jeffrey Gundlach, the market’s “bond king,” announced bets on a gas exploration and production ETF and against Facebook; 04/04/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Facebook raises number of users affected by Cambridge Analytica scandal to 87 million; 20/04/2018 – HAMBURG DATA PROTECTION OFFICER CONFIRMS HAS STARTED HEARING INTO FACEBOOK OVER DATA ABUSE; 19/03/2018 – FACEBOOK, SCL GROUP QUERIED BY SENATE COMMERCE COMMITTEE; 01/05/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS A RESPONSIBILITY TO KEEP BUILDING; 23/04/2018 – Facebook Sued in Class Action That Alleges Users’ Personal Information Was Misused In An Attempt To Influence The 2016 Presid; 22/03/2018 – Second police officer hospitalised after UK spy poisoning- Mail Online; 04/04/2018 – Facebook says most of its users “could” have had their profiled data scraped by third parties; 16/05/2018 – Facebook Says It Deleted 865 Million Posts, Mostly Spam; 10/05/2018 – Facebook Releases Russian Ads from 2016 Election (Audio)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 70 investors sold Facebook, Inc. shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv reported 220,000 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.21% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Royal Bankshares Of Canada accumulated 0.6% or 8.42 million shares. 16,279 were accumulated by Provise Mngmt Gp Ltd Liability. Efg Asset (Americas) accumulated 0.87% or 17,204 shares. Highland Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Fiera Corporation holds 28,650 shares. 1,937 are held by Capstone Fincl Advsr. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mngmt Inc, California-based fund reported 35,590 shares. Intact Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.04% or 7,200 shares. Dock Street Asset Mngmt reported 3.54% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Financial Bank Hapoalim Bm holds 0.62% or 15,483 shares in its portfolio. Strategic Services Inc has 0.57% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 24,758 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 57,895 shares or 1.81% of all its holdings. Oak Ridge Limited Com accumulated 75,495 shares.

Facebook, Inc. provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company has market cap of $584.80 billion. The Company’s solutions include Facebook Website and mobile application that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a mobile application that enables people to take photos or videos, customize them with filter effects, and share them with friends and followers in a photo feed or send them directly to friends; Messenger, a messaging application to communicate with people and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp Messenger, a mobile messaging application. It has a 30.41 P/E ratio. The firm also offers Oculus virtual reality technology and content platform, which allow people to enter an immersive and interactive environment to play games, consume content, and connect with others.

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 36 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $235 target in Wednesday, June 19 report. Mizuho maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Deutsche Bank. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Buy” rating and $225 target in Monday, June 24 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. As per Thursday, January 31, the company rating was maintained by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Stifel Nicolaus.

More notable recent Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Facebook (FB) Flat As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: Amazon vs. Facebook – Nasdaq” published on July 13, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq Today: Semis Rally, Micron Earnings, Suing FB and GOOGL? – Nasdaq” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 07/10/2019: FB,ACN,SGH,VISL,MFGP – Nasdaq” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Facebook (FB) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 insider sales for $11.16 million activity. Shares for $7.97M were sold by Sandberg Sheryl on Wednesday, January 23. Cox Christopher K sold $2.39M worth of stock. Shares for $124,035 were sold by Stretch Colin on Wednesday, February 13. Wehner David M. sold $788,374 worth of stock or 4,761 shares.