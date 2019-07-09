Analysts See $1.88 EPS for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (RHP); Nwi Management LP Has Trimmed Its Jetblue Airways (JBLU) Position

Nwi Management Lp decreased Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU) stake by 1.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Nwi Management Lp sold 60,000 shares as Jetblue Airways Corp (JBLU)’s stock declined 1.22%. The Nwi Management Lp holds 3.69M shares with $60.37 million value, down from 3.75M last quarter. Jetblue Airways Corp now has $5.86B valuation. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $19.46. About 2.52M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has declined 5.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan Engines for Its Airbus A320neo Family of Aircraft; 09/04/2018 – JetBlue Launches `GreenUp™’ Campaign in Celebration of Earth Month; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue 1Q RASM Up 6.1%; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 17/04/2018 – JetBlue Flight Attendants Vote to Bring Second Union to Airline; 06/03/2018 JetBlue to Webcast Presentation at the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 22/05/2018 – JETBLUE SEES PILOT CONTRACT VOTE OCCURRING MID TO LATE SUMMER; 22/05/2018 – JBLU DECLINES TO SAY IF WILL REPLACE CHECKETTS ON BOARD; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION (ALPA) REGARDING JETBLUE’S PILOTS

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to report $1.88 EPS on August, 6 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.44% from last quarter’s $1.8 EPS. RHP’s profit would be $96.70M giving it 10.73 P/E if the $1.88 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 25.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $80.7. About 165,691 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has risen 6.98% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.55% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 21/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ : MORNINGSTAR RAISES FAIR VALUE ESTIMATE TO NZ$11.30 FROM NZ$10.00; RATING HOLD; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN FY UNDERLYING PROFIT NZ$203.5M UP 14%; 16/03/2018 RHP PROPERTIES BUYS 421 HOME SITES IN LOS ANGELES COUNTY; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHP); 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PLANNED EXPANSION IS EXPECTED BE COMPLETED DURING SPRING OF 2021; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 21/03/2018 – Blake Shelton and Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Bring Ole Red to Gatlinburg, Tenn

Among 4 analysts covering JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. JetBlue Airways had 9 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Tuesday, June 11 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Buckingham Research. Citigroup maintained JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. JP Morgan downgraded JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) on Thursday, January 10 to “Neutral” rating. The stock has “Buy” rating by Imperial Capital on Thursday, June 20. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital.

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on July, 23. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 47.37% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.38 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $168.52 million for 8.69 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.16 actual EPS reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 250.00% EPS growth.

Since January 10, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity. 2,500 JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) shares with value of $40,400 were sold by Hayes Robin.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The company has market cap of $4.15 billion. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc. under the Gaylord Hotels brand. It has a 15.6 P/E ratio. Other owned assets managed by Marriott International, Inc. include Gaylord Springs Golf Links, the Wildhorse Saloon, the General Jackson Showboat, The Inn at Opryland, a 303-room overflow hotel adjacent to Gaylord Opryland and AC Hotel Washington, DC at National Harbor, a 192-room overflow hotel near Gaylord National.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $503,508 activity. The insider REED COLIN V bought $503,508.

