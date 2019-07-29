Analysts See $1.85 EPS for Athene Holding Ltd. (ATH); American Software (AMSWA) Sentiment Is 1.31

Analysts expect Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) to report $1.85 EPS on August, 5 before the open.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 25.00% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. ATH’s profit would be $358.12M giving it 5.74 P/E if the $1.85 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Athene Holding Ltd.’s analysts see 23.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $42.51. About 1.13 million shares traded. Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) has declined 8.68% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical ATH News: 03/05/2018 – ATHENE 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.21, EST. $1.24; 06/03/2018 ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 17/05/2018 – Athene Class A Favored by 8 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF 10.3M SHRS AT $49.70/SHR; 03/05/2018 – Athene Holding 1Q Net $268M; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. Informs Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 07/03/2018 – ATHENE HOLDING REPORTS PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF SHRS; 09/03/2018 – AP Alternative Assets, L.P. lnforms Investors of Availability of Additional Information Regarding Athene; 06/03/2018 – ATHENE SAYS 10.3M SHARE SALE BY ABU DHABI INVESTMENT AUTHORITY; 07/03/2018 – Athene Holding Ltd. Announces the Pricing of Secondary Offering of Common Shrs

American Software Inc (AMSWA) investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.26, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 47 investment professionals increased or started new positions, while 36 sold and decreased positions in American Software Inc. The investment professionals in our database now hold: 23.75 million shares, up from 23.63 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding American Software Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 29 Increased: 32 New Position: 15.

Athene Holding Ltd., a retirement services company, issues, reinsures, and acquires retirement savings products designed for individuals and institutions seeking to fund retirement needs in the United States, the District of Columbia, and Germany. The company has market cap of $8.23 billion. It offers fixed deferred, immediate, and payout annuities; funding agreements to institutional investors; and life insurance and unit-linked products. It has a 5.65 P/E ratio.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc holds 1.72% of its portfolio in American Software, Inc. for 794,051 shares. Investors Asset Management Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv owns 158,895 shares or 1.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Perritt Capital Management Inc has 0.92% invested in the company for 204,800 shares. The Tennessee-based Martin & Co Inc Tn has invested 0.63% in the stock. Brown Capital Management Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 4.12 million shares.

The stock increased 3.84% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $13.52. About 101,358 shares traded or 37.27% up from the average. American Software, Inc. (AMSWA) has declined 1.75% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AMSWA News: 16/05/2018 – American Software’s Board Approves the Quarterly Cash Dividend; 15/05/2018 – Brightstar and Logility Highlight the Impact of Sales & Operations Planning for the Fast-Paced Mobile Device Market at ASCI; 17/04/2018 – Logility University Offers Education and Certification Courses to Accelerate Supply Chain Optimization and Retail Planning Excellence; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 lnbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 06/03/2018 Live Webcast: Logility Presents Accelerate Supply Chain Performance Using Advanced Analytics; 24/04/2018 – Color Image Apparel, the Producers of Bella+Canvas and Alo Yoga Brands, Migrates to NGC Software’s Andromeda PLM; 19/04/2018 – Logility Honored as a 2018 Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider for the 21st Consecutive Year; 09/05/2018 – Griffith Foods Expands Global Roll-out of Logility Voyager Solutions; Realizes Significant Service and Inventory Improvements; 21/04/2018 – DJ American Software Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMSWA); 15/05/2018 – NGC Named as Inbound Logistics Top 100 Logistics IT Provider

American Software, Inc. develops, markets, and supports a portfolio of software and services worldwide. The company has market cap of $423.94 million. It operates in three divisions: Supply Chain Management , Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), and Information Technology (IT) Consulting. It has a 61.45 P/E ratio. The SCM segment provides supply chain management solutions, including sales and activities planning, demand and inventory optimization, manufacturing planning and scheduling, supply optimization, retail allocation and merchandise planning, and transportation optimization solutions to streamline and optimize the forecasting, inventory, production scheduling, production, supply, allocation, distribution, and management of products between trading partners.

Analysts await American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.05 EPS, down 16.67% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.06 per share. AMSWA’s profit will be $1.57M for 67.60 P/E if the $0.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.08 actual EPS reported by American Software, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.50% negative EPS growth.