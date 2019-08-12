Analysts See $1.84 EPS for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS); Park City Group (PCYG) Sentiment Is 1.06

Park City Group Inc (PCYG) investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.10, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 19 institutional investors opened new and increased equity positions, while 18 sold and trimmed stakes in Park City Group Inc. The institutional investors in our database now own: 4.84 million shares, up from 4.81 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Park City Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 4 Reduced: 14 Increased: 15 New Position: 4.

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.55% from last quarter’s $1.76 EPS. T_BNS’s profit would be $2.22 billion giving it 9.39 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.70 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 8.24% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.12. About 2.46 million shares traded or 6.35% up from the average. The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has 0.00% since August 12, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 15/05/2018 – The Bank Of Nova Scotia Buys New 1% Position in QEP; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK SAYS MARKET NEEDS TIME TO ABSORB MORTGAGE CHANGES; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO ENDS PRESENTATION; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Provision for Credit Losses C$534M; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS BANK HAS BEEN IN TALKS WITH CANADIAN, MEXICAN GOVERNMENT OFFICIALS OVER NAFTA; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK HIRES MARK MULRONEY FOR SR CAPITAL MKTS ROLE: GLOBE; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO COMMENTS TO MEDIA AFTER TORONTO EVENT; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SEES MORE AUTOMATION DRIVING PRODUCTIVITY GAINS; 29/05/2018 – SCOTIABANK CFO SAYS NO SIGNS CLIENTS AT RISK FROM CYBER ATTACKS; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Rev C$7.06B

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $83.53 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

Among 5 analysts covering Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bank of Nova Scotia has $82 highest and $76 lowest target. $79.60’s average target is 15.16% above currents $69.12 stock price. Bank of Nova Scotia had 5 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Tuesday, February 26 by Barclays Capital. The stock of The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by IBC. The stock has “Buy” rating by Desjardins Securities on Tuesday, February 26. Canaccord Genuity maintained The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) on Tuesday, February 26 with “Hold” rating.

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Park City Group, Inc. for 165,173 shares. Cannell Peter B & Co Inc owns 555,684 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Parsons Capital Management Inc Ri has 0.15% invested in the company for 173,242 shares. The New York-based Lvw Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 18,850 shares.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $49,088 activity.

Analysts await Park City Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCYG) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 33.33% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCYG’s profit will be $794,850 for 30.88 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Park City Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Park City Group, Inc., a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, markets, and supports proprietary software products. The company has market cap of $98.16 million. The firm offers its products for businesses having multiple locations to assist in the management of business on a daily basis and communicate results of activities in a timely manner. It has a 22.45 P/E ratio. It provides advanced commerce and supply-chain solutions that enables the retailer and supplier to manage inventory, product mix, and labor under the Scan Based Trading, ScoreTracker, Vendor Managed Inventory, Store Level Replenishment, Enterprise Supply Chain Planning, Fresh Market Manager, and ActionManager names.

