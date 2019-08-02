Analysts See $1.84 EPS for Nordson (NDSN); Chesapeake Asset Management Has Lowered Lockheed Martin (LMT) Stake

Analysts expect Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) to report $1.84 EPS on August, 20 after the close.They anticipate $0.24 EPS change or 15.00% from last quarter’s $1.6 EPS. NDSN’s profit would be $105.71 million giving it 18.37 P/E if the $1.84 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Nordson Corporation’s analysts see 19.48% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.41% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $135.18. About 125,347 shares traded. Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) has risen 7.53% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.53% the S&P500. Some Historical NDSN News: 15/05/2018 – Nordson Corporation Declares Third Quarter Dividend for Fiscal Year 2018; 05/03/2018 New Nordson EFD Performus X Series Fluid Dispensers are Built Tough for Industrial Use; 03/04/2018 – Nordson Corporation Appoints Lara L. Mahoney as Vice President of Investor Relations & Corporate Communications; 13/03/2018 – New Solder Paste Jetting System from Nordson EFD Provides Fast, Repeatable Non-Contact Dispensing; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Nordson May Benefit, Industry Posts 15th Straight Gain; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – EXPECT TO GENERATE TOTAL COMPANY ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IN LOW SINGLE-DIGITS ON A FULL YEAR BASIS FOR FISCAL 2018; 21/05/2018 – NORDSON CORP – BACKLOG FOR QTR ENDED APRIL 30, 2018 WAS ABOUT $460 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 11 PCT COMPARED TO THE SAME PERIOD A YEAR AGO; 21/05/2018 – Nordson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Nordson Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NDSN); 27/04/2018 – Nordson EFD’s P-Jet SolderPlus Jet Valve Wins SMT China VISION Award and EM Asia Innovation Award

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. The company has market cap of $7.77 billion. The Company’s Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods. It has a 24.61 P/E ratio. This segment also offers automated adhesive dispensing systems for packaged goods industries; and components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 2 selling transactions for $4.07 million activity. Another trade for 750 shares valued at $229,533 was bought by GORDON ILENE S. The insider Ambrose Richard F sold $2.00 million. Evans Michele A sold $2.30M worth of stock or 7,690 shares.