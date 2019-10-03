Analysts See $1.82 EPS for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI); Finemark National Bank & Trust Lowered By $832,941 Its Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) Holding

Finemark National Bank & Trust decreased Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS) stake by 30.12% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Finemark National Bank & Trust sold 14,613 shares as Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (FBHS)’s stock rose 4.13%. The Finemark National Bank & Trust holds 33,905 shares with $1.94M value, down from 48,518 last quarter. Fortune Brands Home & Sec In now has $7.68B valuation. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $54.83. About 1.08 million shares traded. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) has declined 2.78% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FBHS News: 05/04/2018 – U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENTS SAYS SETS FINAL DUMPING DUTIES OF 97 PERCENT TO 244 PERCENT ON CHINESE TOOL CHEST IMPORTS, 327 PERCENT ON VIETNAMESE IMPORTS; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q Net $75M; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Has Approximately $160 M Existing From a Prior Authorization; 30/04/2018 – Fortune Brands Board Authorizes Repurchase of Up to $150 M of Shrs; 26/04/2018 – Fortune Brands 1Q EPS 49c; 26/04/2018 – FORTUNE BRANDS SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.58 TO $3.70, EST. $3.62; 11/05/2018 – Fortune Brands Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference; 05/04/2018 U.S. COMMERCE DEPARTMENT SAYS MAKES FINAL FINDING THAT TOOL CHESTS AND CABINETS FROM CHINA, VIETNAM ARE DUMPED IN U.S. MARKET

Analysts expect Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) to report $1.82 EPS on November, 7.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.62% from last quarter’s $1.85 EPS. MSI’s profit would be $303.13M giving it 22.59 P/E if the $1.82 EPS is correct. After having $1.56 EPS previously, Motorola Solutions, Inc.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. It closed at $164.43 lastly. It is down 37.75% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS AUSTRALIA – PARTNERSHIPS VICTORIA MANAGED SERVICE CONTRACT EXTENDED FOR SEVEN YEARS (VALUED AT AUD $261 MLN); 15/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Declares Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.34-Adj EPS $1.39; 16/05/2018 – PC World: MSI’s Mech 2 graphics cards give AMD another Radeon-exclusive brand; 16/04/2018 – TESARO: Activity of TSR-042 Monotherapy Demonstrated in Patients With MSI-high Endometrial and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancers; 16/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions CDS Widens 8 Bps, Most in 3 Months; 03/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – COMPANY ENDED QUARTER WITH BACKLOG OF $9.6 BLN, UP $1.1 BLN FROM YEAR-AGO QUARTER; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 23/04/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS: PACT EXTENDED FOR 7 YRS, VALUED AT A$261M; 23/04/2018 – Victorian Emergency Services Extend Investment in Advanced, Mission-Critical Communications

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 1.05 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 27 investors sold FBHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 103 raised stakes. 116.00 million shares or 0.37% less from 116.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Mngmt Lc invested in 48 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Parametric Assocs Ltd, a Washington-based fund reported 502,550 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Alta Ltd Com reported 594,682 shares. Hrt Ltd holds 0.02% or 6,020 shares in its portfolio. Mufg Americas reported 0.01% stake. Fmr owns 2.49 million shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Nomura has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Asset One has invested 0.02% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Goldman Sachs Grp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Manchester Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS). Jane Street Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 6,532 shares. Front Barnett Assoc Limited Liability Corp has 0.06% invested in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) for 6,570 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.03% or 918,976 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.99 EPS, up 6.45% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.93 per share. FBHS’s profit will be $138.61 million for 13.85 P/E if the $0.99 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.03 actual EPS reported by Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.88% negative EPS growth.

Finemark National Bank & Trust increased Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) stake by 5,592 shares to 109,158 valued at $19.06 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) stake by 14,294 shares and now owns 420,571 shares. Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) was raised too.

Motorola Solutions, Inc. provides mission-critical communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Europe, and Africa. The company has market cap of $27.39 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, Products and Services. It has a 27.84 P/E ratio. The Products segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and software for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.01 billion activity. The insider Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. sold $961.58 million. BROWN GREGORY Q sold $46.79M worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, August 8.