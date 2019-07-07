Analysts See $1.82 EPS for Mastercard (MA); Shorts at STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES (SFOR) Raised By 156.71%

STRIKEFORCE TECHNOLOGIES INC (OTCMKTS:SFOR) had an increase of 156.71% in short interest. SFOR’s SI was 128,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 156.71% from 49,900 shares previously. The stock increased 7.41% or $0.0002 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0029. About 3.52 million shares traded. StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SFOR) has 0.00% since July 7, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to report $1.82 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 9.64% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. MA’s profit would be $1.86B giving it 37.38 P/E if the $1.82 EPS is correct. After having $1.78 EPS previously, Mastercard Incorporated’s analysts see 2.25% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $272.14. About 2.07 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 29.68% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.25% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 16/05/2018 – CPI Card Group’s Suite of Metal Card Solutions Earns Bronze Stevie® Award in 2018 American Business Awards®; 11/04/2018 – Mastercard and Fred Segal Open `Rock `n Roll Holy Land’ on the Sunset Strip; 02/04/2018 – MASTERCARD NAMES CHOON PHONG GOH TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD; 02/05/2018 – Mastercard 1Q Cash and Cash Equivalents $6.89 Billion; 07/03/2018 – MASTERCARD: LYONS LEAVES CO. TO START VENTURE FOR SERVICES; 02/04/2018 – Mastercard Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 04/04/2018 – YNDX, MA, FB: #NewsSatellite Russians will be able to transfer money via instant messengers; 11/04/2018 – U.S. BANK – CLIENTS WHOSE BUSINESS TRAVEL CARDS RUN ON MASTERCARD NETWORK CAN NOW PAY FOR PURCHASES VIA MOBILE DEVICES

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related services and products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $277.97 billion. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related services and products. It has a 45.46 P/E ratio. The firm also offers value-added services, such as loyalty and reward programs, information and consulting services, issuer and acquirer processing solutions, and payment and mobile gateways.

Among 16 analysts covering Mastercard (NYSE:MA), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Mastercard had 20 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by Stephens. The rating was downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral” on Tuesday, January 8. Wedbush maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Wednesday, May 1 with “Buy”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $261 target in Monday, March 25 report. UBS upgraded the shares of MA in report on Wednesday, January 9 to “Buy” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by Oppenheimer. Morgan Stanley maintained Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. On Monday, April 1 the stock rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy”.

Since January 22, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $4.04 million activity. McLaughlin Edward Grunde sold $4.04M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) on Tuesday, January 22.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 42 investors sold Mastercard Incorporated shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac reported 1.97% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Forte Ltd Liability Corporation Adv stated it has 51,151 shares or 4.34% of all its holdings. Menora Mivtachim Ltd reported 333,036 shares. 21,891 were reported by Cleararc. Coho Partners has 1,400 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Hilltop Holdings owns 10,888 shares. Spectrum reported 0.91% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Carret Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 17,528 shares. Stifel accumulated 758,205 shares. West Coast Financial Limited Liability has invested 3.26% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Atria Ltd Liability holds 0.39% or 39,447 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Co Ca owns 0.01% invested in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) for 81,874 shares. Tiger Eye Ltd Liability Corp holds 72,002 shares or 4.12% of its portfolio. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 1.58% or 464,712 shares. Boussard & Gavaudan Mngmt Llp, United Kingdom-based fund reported 962 shares.

StrikeForce Technologies, Inc. operates as a software development and services firm in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $7.20 million. The firm owns the right to develop and license various identification protection software products to protect computer networks from unauthorized access, and to protect network owners and users from identity theft. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s cyber security products comprise ProtectID, an authentication platform to authenticate computer network users by various methods, including traditional passwords combined with a telephone, iPhone, Droid, Blackberry, PDA, or multiple computer secure sessions, biometric identification, and encrypted devices; and GuardedID that prevents the use of spyware/malware to collect user information.