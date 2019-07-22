Analysts See $1.81 EPS for PACCAR (PCAR); AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (AIXXF) SI Decreased By 1.53%

Analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to report $1.81 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 13.84% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. PCAR’s profit would be $627.06 million giving it 9.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS is correct. After having $1.81 EPS previously, PACCAR Inc’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $69.33. About 2.92M shares traded or 88.26% up from the average. PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has risen 13.34% since July 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PCAR News: 01/05/2018 – PACCAR BOOSTS REGULAR QTRLY DIV TO 28C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 27C; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q Parts Revenue $939.9M; 07/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: PACCAR Financial $550m 3Y +60-65, 3Y L equiv; 01/05/2018 – PACCAR Increases Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INC – “TRUCK MARKET REFLECTS STRONG ECONOMY AND EXCELLENT FREIGHT DEMAND”; 01/05/2018 – Paccar Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 25c; 14/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Paccar Financial Europe EU300m WNG 3Y FRN 3mE +25/28; 24/04/2018 – PACCAR INCREASED EST OF YR CLASS 8 TRUCK INDUSTRY RETAIL SALES; 24/04/2018 – Paccar 1Q EPS $1.45; 25/04/2018 – PACCAR INC PCAR.O : RBC CUTS TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) had a decrease of 1.53% in short interest. AIXXF’s SI was 6.39 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 1.53% from 6.49M shares previously. With 600 avg volume, 10656 days are for AIXTRON SE NAMEN – AKT (OTCMKTS:AIXXF)’s short sellers to cover AIXXF’s short positions. It closed at $8.5 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 22, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

More notable recent AIXTRON SE (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Aixtron: Profit From A Near Monopoly – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Aixtron SE 2018 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on October 30, 2018, Seekingalpha.com published: “Notable earnings before Tuesdayâ€™s open – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2014. More interesting news about AIXTRON SE (OTCMKTS:AIXXF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Kuka: Stock Price Implies 99% Probability That Berlin Will Revoke Merger Approval – Seeking Alpha” published on November 15, 2016 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Aixtron SE ADR 2018 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2018.

AIXTRON SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides deposition equipment to the semiconductor industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $954.19 million. The firm develops, produces, and installs equipment for the deposition of semiconductor and other complex materials; provides process engineering, consulting, training, ongoing customer support, and after-sales services; and offers peripheral equipment and services. It has a 14.46 P/E ratio. The Company’s technology solutions are used to build components for electronic and optoelectronic applications that are used in LED, display, data storage, data transmission, energy management, storage and conversion, communication, signaling, and lighting applications, as well as a range of other technologies.

More notable recent PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “What’s in the Offing for PACCAR (PCAR) This Earnings Season? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JKI, VTR, MCK, PCAR: Large Outflows Detected at ETF – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “PCAR or FOXF: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR) – Kenworth Sales Manager Fights Sex Trafficking After “Looking The Other Way” – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Daily Dividend Report: DUK, PNC, MET, PCAR, AOS – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PACCAR had 9 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “In-Line” rating by Evercore given on Friday, May 31. OTR Global downgraded PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) on Thursday, January 24 to “Mixed” rating. The rating was upgraded by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 7 to “Outperform”. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.32, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PACCAR Inc shares while 153 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 210.72 million shares or 0.28% more from 210.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 38,212 shares. Twin Capital Management has 43,800 shares. 87,421 are held by First Republic Invest Incorporated. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 196,957 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt Equity has 95,405 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Ohio-based Johnson Investment Counsel has invested 0.84% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Badgley Phelps & Bell Inc invested in 0.05% or 11,468 shares. Pictet Asset, United Kingdom-based fund reported 185,276 shares. Columbia Asset owns 1,716 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. C M Bidwell And Associate Limited holds 0.64% in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) or 9,425 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee has 0.32% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Moreover, Gulf Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has 0.1% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR). Checchi Advisers Lc holds 0.02% or 2,961 shares in its portfolio. 4.80M are owned by Cap Ww. Ent Financial has 0% invested in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) for 276 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 6 sales for $3.38 million activity. Quinn T. Kyle sold 10,228 shares worth $671,666. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider HUBBARD TODD R sold $53,915. $911,781 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) shares were sold by BARKLEY MICHAEL T. 15,784 shares were sold by ARMSTRONG RONALD E, worth $1.04 million on Wednesday, February 6. Shares for $197,383 were sold by DANFORTH DAVID J on Friday, February 1. $506,485 worth of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was sold by Davila Marco A..