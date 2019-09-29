Analysts See $1.79 EPS for Kimberly-Clark (KMB); CHONGQING RURAL COMMERCIAL BANK CO LTD S (COGQF) Sellers Decreased By 9.53% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 4.68% from last quarter’s $1.71 EPS. KMB’s profit would be $616.00 million giving it 19.84 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s analysts see 7.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.95 during the last trading session, reaching $142.06. About 1.48M shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 25.59% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.59% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 08/03/2018 – lntelex Technologies Appoints Scott Gaddis as Health & Safety Practice Leader, EHSQ Content Strategy; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB); 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Sees FY Net Sales Up 2% To Up 3%; 01/05/2018 – U by Kotex® addresses need for period products, serves as founding sponsor of Alliance for Period Supplies; 12/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – ESTIMATED INVESTMENT OF MORE THAN $100 MLN IN FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK GAINED OVERALL MARKET SHARE IN N. AMERICA IN 1Q; 08/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO’S IDRS AT ‘A’; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK DE MEXICO INFORMS ON ANTITRUST INVESTIGATION; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Aaron Powell, Pres, Kimberly-Clark Europe, Middle East and Africa, Named Pres of K-C Professional

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, makes and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. The company has market cap of $48.89 billion. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brands. It has a 27.4 P/E ratio. The Consumer Tissue segment provides facial and bathroom tissues, paper towels, napkins, and related products under the Kleenex, Scott, Cottonelle, Viva, Andrex, Scottex, Neve, and other brand names.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 45 investors sold Kimberly-Clark Corporation shares while 405 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 238.43 million shares or 0.27% less from 239.07 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning reported 0.16% stake. Rh Dinel Inv Counsel owns 2,225 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Vestor Lc reported 0.01% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Csat Inv Advisory Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.6% or 25,000 shares. Earnest Partners Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp holds 4,616 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. The Illinois-based Glenview Commercial Bank Tru Dept has invested 0.14% in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Regent Invest Lc owns 9,588 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Management Group Limited Liability has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 120,163 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 25,308 are held by Umb Retail Bank N A Mo. Cypress Mngmt Limited Liability (Wy) holds 915 shares. Greatmark Prns Inc has 0.12% invested in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) for 3,042 shares. Cambridge Advsr holds 0.12% or 2,805 shares.

Among 7 analysts covering Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB), 3 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Kimberly-Clark has $15200 highest and $115 lowest target. $135.14’s average target is -4.87% below currents $142.06 stock price. Kimberly-Clark had 13 analyst reports since April 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight” on Wednesday, July 24. Macquarie Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) rating on Tuesday, April 23. Macquarie Research has “Outperform” rating and $14200 target. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Sell” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, June 17. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, September 23. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Tuesday, April 23 by Citigroup. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $115 target in Tuesday, April 16 report. The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Morgan Stanley.