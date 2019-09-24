Analysts See $1.79 EPS for IBERIABANK (IBKC); Gorman Rupp Co Has 1.14 Sentiment

Gorman Rupp Co (GRC) investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.09, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. The ratio dived, as 48 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 42 sold and reduced equity positions in Gorman Rupp Co. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 13.67 million shares, down from 13.69 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Gorman Rupp Co in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 12 Reduced: 30 Increased: 38 New Position: 10.

Analysts expect IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) to report $1.79 EPS on October, 18.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 2.87% from last quarter’s $1.74 EPS. IBKC’s profit would be $94.25M giving it 10.66 P/E if the $1.79 EPS is correct. After having $1.87 EPS previously, IBERIABANK Corporation’s analysts see -4.28% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $76.29. About 185,926 shares traded. IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) has declined 5.85% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.85% the S&P500. Some Historical IBKC News: 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q EPS $1.10; 19/04/2018 – IBERIABANK 1Q Adj EPS $1.37; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK CORP – PLANS TO CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCH LOCATIONS DURING SECOND AND THIRD QUARTERS OF 2018; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK WILL CLOSE OR CONSOLIDATE 22 BRANCHES IN 2Q, 3Q; 19/03/2018 IBERIABANK Names Dr. Monica R. Sylvain as Chief Diversity Officer; 04/04/2018 – Iberiabank Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – IBERIABANK REPORTS BRANCH CLOSURES & CONSOLIDATIONS; 23/03/2018 – IBERIABANK Corporation Completes Acquisition Of Gibraltar Private Bank & Trust Co; 11/05/2018 – EJF Capital Adds Taylor Morrison, Exits Iberiabank: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Correct: Iberiabank Sets 2020 Goal for Core EPS Growth Above 10%

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking services and products in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.02 billion. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking services and products; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities. It has a 9.96 P/E ratio. The firm also provides various title insurance and loan closing services for residential and commercial customers; one-to-four family residential mortgage loans; equity research, institutional sales and trading, and corporate finance services; and wealth management and trust advisory services to high net worth individuals, pension funds, firms, and trusts, as well as invests in a commercial rental property and purchased tax credits.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $972,530 activity. The insider KOERNER JOHN E III bought $972,530.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.42, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 15 investors sold IBERIABANK Corporation shares while 88 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 43.19 million shares or 2.12% less from 44.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Co holds 9,351 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Bessemer Gp reported 20,000 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 7,029 shares or 0% of all its holdings. The California-based Affinity Investment Advsr Ltd Llc has invested 0.13% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Sg Americas Secs Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC) or 15,456 shares. Gam Holdings Ag holds 3,534 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Inc reported 52,667 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested 0% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Prudential stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Acadian Asset Ltd Liability has 225,611 shares. Channing Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 114,668 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Mirae Asset Global Invests Ltd invested 0.01% in IBERIABANK Corporation (NASDAQ:IBKC). Bowling Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 18,339 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 784 shares. Hodges Capital Incorporated accumulated 0.02% or 3,000 shares.

Grace & White Inc Ny holds 2.19% of its portfolio in The Gorman-Rupp Company for 292,027 shares. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management Llc owns 83,095 shares or 1.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Fruth Investment Management has 0.82% invested in the company for 62,492 shares. The Wisconsin-based Heartland Advisors Inc has invested 0.57% in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc., a New York-based fund reported 136,000 shares.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $895.33 million. The companyÂ’s products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellow, and oscillating pumps. It has a 23.61 P/E ratio. The Company’s products are used in water, wastewater, construction, dewatering, industrial, petroleum, original equipment, agriculture, fire protection, military, and other liquid-handling applications, as well as in heating, ventilating, and air conditioning applications.

