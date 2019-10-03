Analysts See $1.77 EPS for WABCO Holdings Inc. (WBC); Dawson Geophysical Company (DWSN) Shorts Raised By 8.2%

Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) had an increase of 8.2% in short interest. DWSN’s SI was 1.34M shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 8.2% from 1.24M shares previously. With 172,700 avg volume, 8 days are for Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN)’s short sellers to cover DWSN’s short positions. The SI to Dawson Geophysical Company’s float is 6.41%. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 67,198 shares traded. Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ:DWSN) has declined 69.25% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.25% the S&P500. Some Historical DWSN News: 14/03/2018 – CIMIC’S THIESS WINS A$190M DAWSON SOUTH EXTENSION PROJECT; 22/04/2018 – DJ Dawson Geophysical Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DWSN); 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Rev $49.9M; 11/04/2018 – Wells Fargo Names Dawson Her Many Horses to Serve Amer Indian/Alaska Native Communities; 14/03/2018 – CIMIC GROUP LTD CIM.AX – THIESS, SECURED A A$190 MLN CONTRACT EXTENSION FROM ANGLO AMERICAN TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE MINING SERVICES AT DAWSON SOUTH; 03/05/2018 – Dawson Geophysical 1Q Loss/Shr 7c; 27/04/2018 – Allan Dawson: Bayer, Monsanto deal on track for U.S. approval by end of May: source | Reuters #westcdnag; 21/04/2018 – ACER: A Better Dawson Terrace Park; 13/03/2018 ANZ BANK NAMES RICHARD DAWSON HEAD OF LOANS/SPECIALIZED FINANCE; 08/05/2018 – Morien Appoints Dawson Brisco as President

Analysts expect WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.56% from last quarter’s $1.78 EPS. WBC’s profit would be $90.95M giving it 18.96 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.38 EPS previously, WABCO Holdings Inc.’s analysts see 28.26% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $134.23. About 492,497 shares traded or 52.22% up from the average. WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) has risen 8.29% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.29% the S&P500. Some Historical WBC News: 19/04/2018 – WABCO SEES BUYING BACK UP TO $300M SHRS DURING 2018; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q ADJ EPS $1.97; 12/04/2018 – WABCO WINS $745M IN NEW IN PAST FOUR QUARTERS, COMPRISING $502M; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC WBC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.64, REV VIEW $3.92 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 28/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from WABCO-TVS (India) for Jan 01 to Mar 31; 19/04/2018 – WABCO Raises 2018 View To Sales $3.885B-$4.015B; 19/04/2018 – WABCO 1Q EPS $1.87; 09/03/2018 – WABCO Appoints New Chief Financial Officer; 03/05/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – AGREEMENT IS VALUED AT ALMOST $100 MLN; 19/04/2018 – WABCO HOLDINGS INC – RAISES REPORTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 TO NOW RANGE FROM $6.95 TO $7.45

WABCO Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products for commercial truck, bus, trailer, and passenger car manufacturers worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.90 billion. It engineers, develops, makes, and sells control systems, including braking, stability, suspension, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles. It has a 20.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers pneumatic anti-lock braking systems, electronic braking systems, electronic stability control systems, brake controls, automated manual transmission systems, and air disc brakes; and various conventional mechanical products, such as actuators, air compressors, conventional braking systems, and air control valves for medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses, and trailers, as well as foundation brakes, vehicle electronic stability control and roll stability support systems, and advanced driver assistance systems.

More notable recent WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: "WABCO becomes Anchor Partner to Silicon Valley's Plug and Play to Advance its Global Innovation Pipeline for Increasingly Autonomous, Connected and Electric Solutions – GlobeNewswire" on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com and their article: "WABCO Shareholders Approve ZF Friedrichshafen Acquisition NYSE:WBC – GlobeNewswire" published on June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.52, from 1.35 in 2019Q1.

Dawson Geophysical Company provides onshore seismic data acquisition services in the continental United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $49.00 million. The firm acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D, and multi-component seismic data for its clients, including gas and oil companies, and independent gas and oil operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. It currently has negative earnings. It operates seismic crews that supply seismic data primarily to companies engaged in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas on land and in land-to-water transition areas.