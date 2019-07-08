Analysts See $1.77 EPS for The Allstate (ALL); Anchor Bolt Capital LP Has Cut Its Crown Holdings (Call) (CCK) Stake

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp decreased Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK) stake by 93.1% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Anchor Bolt Capital Lp sold 1.26M shares as Crown Holdings Inc (Call) (CCK)’s stock rose 11.39%. The Anchor Bolt Capital Lp holds 93,100 shares with $5.08M value, down from 1.35 million last quarter. Crown Holdings Inc (Call) now has $8.48 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.11% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $62.63. About 549,507 shares traded. Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) has risen 34.77% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CCK News: 11/05/2018 – Mondrian Investment Partners Exits Position in Crown Holdings; 23/04/2018 – DJ Crown Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CCK); 23/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 Crown Holdings Completes Signode Acquisition; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q Net $90M; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings 1Q EPS 67c; 18/04/2018 – Crown Holdings Beats Revenue, EPS Expectations; 18/04/2018 – CROWN HOLDINGS 1Q ADJ EPS 94C, EST. 79C; 14/05/2018 – CLINTON GROUP EXITED PPL, MXIM, TSN, EIX, CCK IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – North America Aerosol Cans Market Forecast to 2023, With Ball Corporation, Crown Holdings, BWAY Corporation, Exal Corporation & CCL Container Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Analysts expect The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) to report $1.77 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 6.84% from last quarter’s $1.9 EPS. ALL’s profit would be $589.60M giving it 14.72 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $2.30 EPS previously, The Allstate Corporation’s analysts see -23.04% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.21. About 370,982 shares traded. The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has risen 0.03% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.40% the S&P500. Some Historical ALL News: 09/04/2018 – Stuart Elliott: Allstate Quietly Drops Laura Ingraham in Internal Memo to Employees; 09/03/2018 – Long-Term Allstate (ALL) Investors: Johnson Fistel Investigates Allstate; Encourages Investors Owning Since before November 201; 13/03/2018 – Allstate at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By MKM Today; 16/04/2018 – New Research Finds Americans Less Likely to Discuss Domestic Violence Today Than Four Years Ago, Despite Momentum of Women’s Movement; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Property-Liability Premiums Written $7.84B; 06/04/2018 – A.M. Best Removes From Under Review With Positive Implications and Upgrades Issuer Credit Ratings of The Allstate Corporation; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Catastrophe Loss $361M; 01/05/2018 – Allstate 1Q Net $975M; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Allstate Sr. Unsec. Debt And Pref. Shares; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allstate Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALL)

Anchor Bolt Capital Lp increased Tyson Foods Inc (NYSE:TSN) stake by 97,419 shares to 315,543 valued at $21.91 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Newmont Mng Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 394,909 shares and now owns 893,521 shares. Hess Corp (NYSE:HES) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold CCK shares while 119 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 130.38 million shares or 7.68% less from 141.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Inc invested in 0.03% or 1.75M shares. Federated Invsts Incorporated Pa invested in 0.01% or 51,745 shares. Ameriprise Fin Incorporated holds 13,773 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tower Cap Lc (Trc) holds 0.01% or 3,258 shares. North Carolina-based Endowment Management Limited Partnership has invested 0.1% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Germany-based Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag has invested 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Boston Private Wealth holds 0.01% or 4,475 shares. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 16,466 shares. Numerixs Inv reported 10,400 shares stake. Rivulet Cap Ltd Llc has 12.96% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Dnb Asset Management As holds 1.09M shares. The Iowa-based Principal Group has invested 0% in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK). Brinker holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) for 14,008 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $6.90 million activity. $6.90 million worth of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) was sold by CONWAY JOHN W on Tuesday, February 12.

Among 2 analysts covering Crown Holdings (NYSE:CCK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Crown Holdings had 4 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. RBC Capital Markets maintained Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Outperform” rating.

Analysts await Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) to report earnings on July, 17. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.55 per share. CCK’s profit will be $203.00 million for 10.44 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.05 actual EPS reported by Crown Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.86% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Allstate (NYSE:ALL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Allstate had 14 analyst reports since January 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) on Tuesday, May 7 with “Neutral” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10000 target in Tuesday, May 21 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Goldman Sachs upgraded The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) rating on Wednesday, May 29. Goldman Sachs has “Buy” rating and $11000 target. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of ALL in report on Monday, July 1 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, March 21 with “Hold”.

