Analysts See $1.77 EPS for Heartland BancCorp (HLAN); Unionbancorp (TRUE) Sentiment Is 1.94

Analysts expect Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to report $1.77 EPS on October, 15.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.28% from last quarter’s $1.83 EPS. HLAN’s profit would be $3.57M giving it 11.86 P/E if the $1.77 EPS is correct. After having $1.55 EPS previously, Heartland BancCorp’s analysts see 14.19% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $84. About 117 shares traded. Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) has 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Unionbancorp Inc (TRUE) investors sentiment decreased to 1.94 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.60, from 2.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 62 investment managers started new or increased positions, while 32 sold and decreased their holdings in Unionbancorp Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 89.86 million shares, down from 96.04 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Unionbancorp Inc in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 15 Increased: 41 New Position: 21.

Heartland BancCorp operates as the holding firm for Heartland Bank that provides various banking services and products to individual and corporate clients in Franklin and Licking counties of central Ohio. The company has market cap of $169.28 million. The firm offers service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services. It has a 12.96 P/E ratio. The Company’s deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Another recent and important Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “OTC Markets Group Welcomes Heartland BancCorp to OTCQX – Yahoo Finance” on September 16, 2019.

Analysts await TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $-0.13 EPS, down 116.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.06 per share. After $-0.17 actual EPS reported by TrueCar, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% EPS growth.

TrueCar, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet information, technology, and communication services firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $361.03 million. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.045 during the last trading session, reaching $3.4. About 661,344 shares traded. TrueCar, Inc. (TRUE) has declined 53.27% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.27% the S&P500.