Analysts See $1.76 EPS for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WLTW); Freshpet (FRPT) Shorts Raised By 2.44%

Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT) had an increase of 2.44% in short interest. FRPT's SI was 3.42 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.44% from 3.34M shares previously. With 221,400 avg volume, 15 days are for Freshpet Inc (NASDAQ:FRPT)'s short sellers to cover FRPT's short positions. The SI to Freshpet Inc's float is 14.78%. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $45.95. About 279,798 shares traded. Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) has risen 127.01% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 122.58% the S&P500.

Freshpet, Inc. manufactures and markets natural fresh, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $1.65 billion. It sells its products under the Freshpet brand, as well as under the Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural. It currently has negative earnings.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.49 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 7 investors sold Freshpet, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 30.72 million shares or 17.74% more from 26.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancshares Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT). Blair William & Il invested in 23,126 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 128,601 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 28,800 shares. Morgan Stanley owns 218,933 shares. Barclays Public Limited Company invested in 24,822 shares or 0% of the stock. Elk Creek Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.58% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 188,850 shares. King Luther Cap reported 0.01% stake. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 270,000 shares. Pdt Ltd Liability holds 0.08% in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) or 31,419 shares. Parkside Retail Bank Trust stated it has 99 shares. Moreover, State Street Corp has 0% invested in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) for 550,153 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 58,350 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 1,980 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT).

Among 2 analysts covering Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Freshpet had 7 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Hold” rating and $36 target in Tuesday, March 5 report. The stock of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) earned “Hold” rating by Imperial Capital on Monday, March 4.

