Analysts See $1.76 EPS for The Walt Disney Company (DIS); Van Berkom & Associates Has Lowered Re Max Holdings (RMAX) Stake

Analysts expect The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 5.88% from last quarter’s $1.87 EPS. DIS’s profit would be $3.17B giving it 20.02 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.61 EPS previously, The Walt Disney Company’s analysts see 9.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $140.93. About 2.89M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 30/05/2018 – JUST IN: President Trump responds to Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger and former Obama aide Valerie Jarrett after Roseanne Barr’s racist tweet leads to the cancellation of the ‘Roseanne’ show; 27/04/2018 – Here’s an aerial view of Disney’s soon-to-be Star Wars theme park; 23/05/2018 – Comcast gears up to gatecrash Disney’s $66bn deal to buy Fox; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 06/04/2018 – BTIG’s Greenfield Says Disney ‘Really Wants Sky’ (Video); 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to Be New Fox CEO After Proposed Disney Deal; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING IN HOUSTON ENDS; 08/05/2018 – Disney Earnings Beat After ‘Black Panther’ Blockbuster Performance — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Trump wades into furor over racist Roseanne Barr tweet

Van Berkom & Associates Inc decreased Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX) stake by 0.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Van Berkom & Associates Inc sold 16,270 shares as Re Max Holdings Inc (RMAX)’s stock declined 13.82%. The Van Berkom & Associates Inc holds 1.75M shares with $67.41M value, down from 1.77 million last quarter. Re Max Holdings Inc now has $539.22M valuation. The stock increased 2.89% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $30.28. About 412,725 shares traded or 76.97% up from the average. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) has declined 34.54% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 38.97% the S&P500. Some Historical RMAX News: 02/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings 1Q Rev $52.6M; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q ADJ EPS 49C, EST. 37C; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX 1Q REV. $52.6M, EST. $50.5M; 15/04/2018 – Hometown Source: RE/MAX cuts the ribbon on new home; 16/04/2018 – Rising Prices, Fewer Sales Driven by Record-Breaking Low Inventory; 15/03/2018 Brian Teyssier of RE/MAX Advanced, REALTORS Earns Real Estate’s Premier New Home Sales Certification – Certified New Home Speci; 27/03/2018 – RE/MAX HOLDINGS INC RMAX.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $51; 03/05/2018 – RE/MAX Holdings Sees 2Q Rev $52M-$54M; 21/05/2018 – RE/MAX Collaborates with Henry Ford College to Build “Tiny Home for Tiny Tots”

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $253.62 billion. The companyÂ’s Media Networks segment operates cable programming services, including the ESPN, Disney channels, and Freeform networks; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio Network; and the Radio Disney network. It has a 15.77 P/E ratio. It also produces and sells original live-action and animated television programming to first-run syndication and other television markets, as well as subscription video on demand services and in home entertainment formats, such as DVD, Blu-Ray, and iTunes.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, April 23. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Imperial Capital given on Tuesday, May 7. The firm has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Imperial Capital. The rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 10 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Thursday, June 13. Macquarie Research maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Monday, May 6. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 6. The firm has “Buy” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Thursday, April 4. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by BMO Capital Markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $227,200 activity. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider WOODFORD BRENT sold $227,200.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc increased Tivity Health Inc stake by 1.05 million shares to 3.19 million valued at $55.97M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intl Fcstone Inc (NASDAQ:INTL) stake by 51,460 shares and now owns 1.75 million shares. Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (NASDAQ:HCSG) was raised too.

Analysts await RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) to report earnings on August, 1. RMAX’s profit will be $9.62 million for 14.02 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.38 actual EPS reported by RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 42.11% EPS growth.

Since June 3, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $22.51 million activity. 140,800 shares were bought by Liniger Gail A., worth $4.47 million. Liniger David L. had bought 140,800 shares worth $4.47 million. On Wednesday, June 12 the insider Dow Roger J. bought $293,930.