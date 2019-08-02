Analysts See $1.76 EPS for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD); Strategy Asset Managers Has Boosted Its Mcdonalds (MCD) Position

Strategy Asset Managers Llc increased Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) stake by 460.9% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Strategy Asset Managers Llc acquired 12,117 shares as Mcdonalds Corp (MCD)’s stock rose 8.52%. The Strategy Asset Managers Llc holds 14,746 shares with $2.80 million value, up from 2,629 last quarter. Mcdonalds Corp now has $163.19B valuation. The stock increased 1.17% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $213.72. About 2.04 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 28/03/2018 – Extra Bacon Brings in Extra Cash for Top McDonald’s Franchisee; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Effective Income Tax Rate 25%-27%; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Revenue from Franchised Restaurants $2.6B; 30/04/2018 – It has been a little over a year since McDonald’s laid out its massive growth plan, which included expanding increasing the use of technology in its restaurants; 23/03/2018 – MEDIA-Britain’s retailers will see more corporate failures, warns UK McDonald’s boss- Sky News; 14/03/2018 – MCDONALD’S CFO KEVIN OZAN SPEAKS AT INVESTOR CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s 1Q Net $1.38B; 14/05/2018 – McDonald’s India adapts to lure health-conscious and religious diners

Analysts expect The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) to report $1.76 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.10 EPS change or 6.02% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. T_TD’s profit would be $3.22 billion giving it 10.62 P/E if the $1.76 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s analysts see 0.57% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.67% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $74.75. About 1.77 million shares traded. The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) has 0.00% since August 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TD News: 21/03/2018 – HR Reporter: TD Bank most desirable company to work for in Canada: Report; 24/05/2018 – Toronto-Dominion 2Q Adj EPS C$1.62; 22/05/2018 – TD Bank Provides $61.1 million in Funding for Saint Anselm College; 06/04/2018 – TechNews: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 24/05/2018 – TD Bank’s Profit Rises 17%; 08/04/2018 – CyberStone: Cybersecurity Incidents Plague U.S. Finance Operations, According to TD Bank Survey -; 07/05/2018 – TD Bank Survey Finds Small Businesses Have Major Growth, Hiring Plans; 05/03/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK – GROSS PROCEEDS OF OFFERING WILL NOW BE $350 MLN; 24/05/2018 – TORONTO-DOMINION BANK 2Q CET1 RATIO 11.8%, EST. 11.7%; 08/05/2018 – TD Bank Invests in South Bronx Transitional Housing Community

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nippon Life Global Invsts Americas Inc, New York-based fund reported 57,040 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc reported 0.02% stake. Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Company holds 1,330 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. International Invsts reported 304,021 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Texas Capital Savings Bank Incorporated Tx has 0.87% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 2,507 shares. Inverness Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation Ny has 62,685 shares. Hillsdale Invest holds 0% or 25 shares in its portfolio. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd accumulated 1,745 shares. Neuberger Berman Gru stated it has 0.6% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). 5,990 were accumulated by Plancorp Ltd Liability Co. 3,025 are owned by Plante Moran Fincl Advsrs Llc. Mitchell Cap Mngmt invested in 0.56% or 8,391 shares. Legacy Private Tru Com owns 4,626 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. At Financial Bank reported 4,273 shares stake. Blair William & Company Il accumulated 332,159 shares.

Strategy Asset Managers Llc decreased Intl Paper Co (NYSE:IP) stake by 121,453 shares to 31,494 valued at $1.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL) stake by 2,811 shares and now owns 15,011 shares. Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR) was reduced too.

Among 18 analysts covering McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. McDonald’s had 35 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Friday, June 14 with “Hold” rating. DZ Bank downgraded McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) on Tuesday, July 30 to “Hold” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of MCD in report on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, July 29 by Wells Fargo. JP Morgan maintained McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) rating on Friday, June 28. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $21500 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Piper Jaffray. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, July 29. The stock of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by Stephens. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, July 29 with “Neutral”. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $14.39 million activity. The insider Fairhurst David Ogden sold 76,411 shares worth $13.62 million. MCKENNA ANDREW J had sold 30,000 shares worth $5.41M. $537,767 worth of stock was sold by Henry Daniel on Wednesday, February 6. Hoovel Catherine A. had sold 1,328 shares worth $233,662. Gibbs Robert Lane sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99M.

Among 5 analysts covering The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Scotia Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by National Bank Canada. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Friday, March 1 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Thursday, February 28 with “Hold”.

