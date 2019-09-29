Analysts See $1.74 EPS for Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR); CLS HOLDINGS USA (CLSH) Shorts Decreased By 91.73%

CLS HOLDINGS USA INC (OTCMKTS:CLSH) had a decrease of 91.73% in short interest. CLSH’s SI was 4,100 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 91.73% from 49,600 shares previously. The stock increased 11.82% or $0.026 during the last trading session, reaching $0.246. About 52,129 shares traded. CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) has 0.00% since September 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) to report $1.74 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 17.54% from last quarter’s $2.11 EPS. CHTR’s profit would be $385.37 million giving it 58.36 P/E if the $1.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Charter Communications, Inc.’s analysts see 25.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.17% or $4.79 during the last trading session, reaching $406.21. About 1.22 million shares traded or 5.87% up from the average. Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) has risen 31.13% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.13% the S&P500. Some Historical CHTR News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Charter Communications Inc Class , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CHTR); 27/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS 1Q CAPEX $2.2B; 22/03/2018 – U.S. Justice Department urges judge to block AT&T-Time Warner merger; 19/03/2018 – Rhode Island DoA: International Charter School Mon, 3/19/2018, 6:30 PM; 10/05/2018 – TEEKAY OFFSHORE PARTNERS – PETROJARL l FLOATING PRODUCTION, STORAGE AND OFFLOADING UNIT HAS COMMENCED A FIVE-YEAR CHARTER CONTRACT; 22/03/2018 – DIANA SHIPPING INC – CHARTER IS EXPECTED TO COMMENCE ON MARCH 25, 2018; 17/04/2018 – Charter Communications Closes $2.5B Senior Secured Notes; 18/03/2018 – DSP: CSAC Modification and New Charter School Application Meetings; 04/04/2018 – CHARTER COMMUNICATIONS INC – CO, COMCAST & COX CREATING A NEW DIVISION WITHIN NCC MEDIA; 20/03/2018 – CHARTER SCHOOL CAPITAL BUYS NC THEATRE ARTS SCHOOL FACILITY

More recent CLS Holdings USA, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CLS Holdings USA enters joint venture agreement with Cannassist – Seeking Alpha” on March 13, 2019. Also Benzinga.com published the news titled: “Hemp Stocks: A Look At Leading Public Hemp Companies – Benzinga” on October 05, 2018. Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “US Hemp CBD Market to Triple by 2022 – Benzinga” with publication date: December 17, 2018 was also an interesting one.

CLS Holdings USA, Inc. focuses on the extraction and conversion of cannabinoids in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.10 million. The firm extracts various cannabinoids from the marijuana plant and converts into concentrates, such as oils, waxes, edibles, and shatters. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s concentrates are used for electronic cigarettes vaporization, and pharmaceutical and other purposes.

More notable recent Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Chuffed Charter Communications’s (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shareholders Feel About Its 140% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Charter Communications Is A Strong Buy – Seeking Alpha” published on September 15, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Charter +1.2% as Evercore raises estimates – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Charter Communications Is Furiously Buying Back Its Shares, And Investors Should Follow Suit – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Charter prices upsized $1.35B notes offering – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Charter Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides cable services to residential and commercial clients in the United States. The company has market cap of $89.97 billion. It offers subscription video services, including a package of basic video programming, video on demand, high definition television, digital video recorder, pay-per-view, and Spectrum guide services, as well as ad-supported free online video products. It has a 68.69 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which permits clients to lease high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; parental control features; and residential Internet services.