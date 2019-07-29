Analysts See $1.74 EPS for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP); Advisory Services Network Cut Union Pacific (UNP) Holding By $335,336

Analysts expect Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) to report $1.74 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 10.13% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. BXP’s profit would be $268.86 million giving it 18.86 P/E if the $1.74 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, Boston Properties, Inc.’s analysts see 1.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $131.3. About 460,673 shares traded. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 9.35% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 25/04/2018 – BXP CEO SAYS IN MIDST OF NEGOTIATING COMMITMENT ON 3 HUDSON BVD; 25/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES PRESIDENT DOUG LINDE SPEAKS ON CALL; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N SEES FY 2018 FFO SHR $6.27 TO $6.36; 23/04/2018 – Boston Properties Announces New 2025 Energy, Emissions and Water Intensity Reduction Goals in 2017 GRI-Aligned Sustainability; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Sees 2Q FFO $1.53/Shr-FFO $1.55/Shr; 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q Rev $661.2M; 04/04/2018 – MFS Global Real Estate Fund Adds Boston Properties; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE

Advisory Services Network Llc decreased Union Pacific Corp (UNP) stake by 10.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisory Services Network Llc sold 2,008 shares as Union Pacific Corp (UNP)’s stock rose 2.90%. The Advisory Services Network Llc holds 17,592 shares with $2.94M value, down from 19,600 last quarter. Union Pacific Corp now has $122.75B valuation. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $174.23. About 1.63M shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 23.50% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.07% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PTC IMPLEMENTATION IS HURTING TRAIN SPEED; 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC Interstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific – 03/15/2018 08:23 AM; 06/03/2018 – UNION PACIFIC HAS 60% OF POSITIVE TRAIN CONTROL IMPLEMENTED; 21/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY — DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION — IN MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC; 06/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS REDEMPTION RESULTED IN AN EARLY-EXTINGUISHMENT, NON-CASH, PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $85 MLN – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific 1Q Rev $5.48B; 22/05/2018 – “Mad Money” Jim Cramer gets Union Pacific Chairman and CEO Lance Fritz’s take on trade and the Trump administration’s NAFTA talks; 02/04/2018 – Union Pacific Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold UNP shares while 550 reduced holdings. 160 funds opened positions while 366 raised stakes. 522.47 million shares or 8.76% less from 572.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 1.08M shares. Ronna Sue Cohen invested 0.88% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Hl Fin Services Llc invested in 1.98% or 769,314 shares. Co Of Virginia Va has 0.17% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Reilly Lc has 1.74% invested in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) for 80,341 shares. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Limited Liability reported 28,196 shares. Hartline Inv holds 1.18% or 26,956 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP). Fulton Bank & Trust Na holds 10,761 shares. Curbstone Mgmt stated it has 4,290 shares. Hudock Ltd Liability Company owns 5,931 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. 495,638 are held by Axa. Williams Jones Assoc Limited Liability Corporation reported 19,155 shares. Cibc Ww Markets accumulated 150,657 shares. Loews Corporation reported 1,750 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Among 7 analysts covering Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Union Pacific has $20600 highest and $12800 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 4.95% above currents $174.23 stock price. Union Pacific had 15 analyst reports since March 2, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, July 8 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) rating on Monday, April 22. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $201 target. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was downgraded by Loop Capital Markets. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 12. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Equal-Weight” rating and $17000 target in Thursday, June 13 report.

Advisory Services Network Llc increased Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) stake by 7,751 shares to 167,614 valued at $9.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IHF) stake by 4,966 shares and now owns 13,458 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was raised too.

Analysts await Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.43 earnings per share, up 13.02% or $0.28 from last year’s $2.15 per share. UNP’s profit will be $1.71 billion for 17.92 P/E if the $2.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.22 actual earnings per share reported by Union Pacific Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.46% EPS growth.

Boston Properties, Inc., a real estate investment trust , together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and development of office properties. The company has market cap of $20.29 billion. The Company’s properties are located in Boston, Massachusetts; Washington, D.C.; midtown Manhattan, New York; San Francisco, California; and Princeton, New Jersey. It has a 41.16 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2008, the firm owned interests in 147 properties, totaling approximately 49.8 million net rentable square feet and structured parking for vehicles containing approximately 11.2 million square feet.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 28 investors sold Boston Properties, Inc. shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. World Asset has invested 0.08% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Dubuque Bancorporation & Co has 16 shares. 334,818 are owned by Jennison Associates Lc. Quantbot Technologies Limited Partnership owns 14,023 shares. Westpac Bk holds 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 320,145 shares. Cibc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 20,460 shares. Parametric Lc stated it has 0.03% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Apg Asset Management Us Inc stated it has 6.53M shares or 6.4% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has 0.19% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 123,128 shares. Amp Capital Ltd has 330,231 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. North Star Invest Mngmt has 0% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 11 shares. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Limited Liability Company holds 0% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) or 194 shares. 3,984 were accumulated by Conning. California State Teachers Retirement owns 0.07% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 256,710 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.09% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP).

