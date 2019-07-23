Analysts See $1.73 EPS for Northern Trust (NTRS); Contrarian Capital Management Cut Constellium Nv (CSTM) Position By $307,881

Analysts expect Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) to report $1.73 EPS on July, 24 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.58% from last quarter’s $1.72 EPS. NTRS’s profit would be $376.58 million giving it 13.40 P/E if the $1.73 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Northern Trust Corporation’s analysts see 16.89% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $92.73. About 1.03 million shares traded. Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) has declined 13.25% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.68% the S&P500. Some Historical NTRS News: 18/04/2018 – Growth is looking good now, but it won’t be enough to save the U.S. from its out-of-control budget deficit, warns Carl Tannenbaum, chief economist at Northern Trust; 06/03/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens Florida Wealth Advisory Team; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Rev $1.5B; 27/03/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP NTRS.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $120; 16/04/2018 – Northern Trust Strengthens New York Wealth Management Team; 12/04/2018 – Northern Trust Monetary Policy Forecasts as of April 11 (Table); 11/05/2018 – Officer Thomas Gifts 274 Of Northern Trust Corp; 17/04/2018 – NORTHERN TRUST CORP – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME ON FTE BASIS $392.7 MLN VS $362.4 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Northern Trust 1Q Net $381.6M; 27/03/2018 – Northern Trust Asset Management Expands Relationship with Minority-Owned Brokers

Contrarian Capital Management Llc decreased Constellium Nv (CSTM) stake by 37.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Contrarian Capital Management Llc sold 43,983 shares as Constellium Nv (CSTM)’s stock rose 2.36%. The Contrarian Capital Management Llc holds 72,208 shares with $576,000 value, down from 116,191 last quarter. Constellium Nv now has $1.41B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.4. About 468,405 shares traded. Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) has declined 19.91% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CSTM News: 27/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N : SEAPORT GLOBAL RAISES TO BUY, RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 17/05/2018 – Constellium to expand operations in Decin, Czech Republic, to increase casting, recycling and extrusion capacity of aluminium profiles; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV CSTM.N SAYS RUSAL IS NOT BIG SUPPLIER, ACCOUNTS FOR ABOUT 2-3 PERCENT OF THEIR METAL IMPUTS; 26/04/2018 – Constellium 1Q Loss/Shr EUR0.18; 25/05/2018 – Voting Results from Constellium’s 2018 Annual General Meeting; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q LOSS/SHR EU0.18; 02/05/2018 – CSTM TO SUPPLY ALUMINIUM BODY SHEET FOR MERCEDES-BENZ CLS MODEL; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM NV – CONTINUE TO EXPECT ADJ EBITDA GROWTH IN HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020, LEADING TO OVER EUR 500 MLN OF ADJ EBITDA IN 2020; 26/04/2018 – Constellium Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – CONSTELLIUM 1Q ADJ EBITDA EU117M, EST. EU106.8M

Contrarian Capital Management Llc increased Key Energy Svcs Inc Del stake by 100,000 shares to 1.90M valued at $7.73 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) stake by 250,000 shares and now owns 4.31 million shares. Petroleo Brasileiro Sa Petro was raised too.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for firms, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. The company has market cap of $20.19 billion. It operates through two divisions, Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. It has a 14.17 P/E ratio. The C&IS segment offers asset servicing and related services, including global custody, fund administration, investment activities outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Among 6 analysts covering Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Northern Trust had 12 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank to “Hold”. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Buckingham Research upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 14 report. Morgan Stanley maintained Northern Trust Corporation (NASDAQ:NTRS) rating on Wednesday, June 5. Morgan Stanley has “Underweight” rating and $9500 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by Wells Fargo. The rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform” on Thursday, January 24.