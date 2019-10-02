Analysts See $1.72 EPS for Ecolab Inc. (ECL); Huron Consulting Group (HURN) Has 1.22 Sentiment

Analysts expect Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report $1.72 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 12.42% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. ECL’s profit would be $494.93 million giving it 27.82 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, Ecolab Inc.’s analysts see 21.13% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.27% or $4.44 during the last trading session, reaching $191.42. About 247,975 shares traded. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500. Some Historical ECL News: 01/05/2018 – Ecolab 1Q EPS 84c; 07/03/2018 – Ecolab Sells China Industrial Phosphonate Chem Component Business; 17/04/2018 – Seifert oversaw Ecolab’s lobbying shop; 01/05/2018 – Ecolab Raised Full Yr 2018 Adjusted Diluted EPS Forecast to $5.30 to $5.50 +13%-18%; 18/04/2018 – Ecolab Adopts Accounting Standards Codification Topic 606 Revenue from Contracts With Customers; 19/04/2018 – ECOLAB INC ECL.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $125; 09/03/2018 – ECOLAB TOP HOLDER CASCADE BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.6%; 07/03/2018 – ECOLAB SAYS HAS RETAINED JIANGHAI’S SERVICE & FORMULATED BUSINESS; 17/04/2018 – Former Ecolab executive will chair Tim Pawlenty’s gubernatorial campaign in Minnesota; 21/05/2018 – New Ecolab Health Department Reporting Platform Helps Foodservice Operators Proactively Manage Food Safety Risks

Huron Consulting Group Inc (HURN) investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.14, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 55 investment professionals increased or opened new equity positions, while 45 reduced and sold stakes in Huron Consulting Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database now own: 20.91 million shares, up from 20.03 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Huron Consulting Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 38 Increased: 38 New Position: 17.

Analysts await Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 3.13% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.64 per share. HURN’s profit will be $15.13M for 22.92 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.76 actual EPS reported by Huron Consulting Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.16% negative EPS growth.

Mcclain Value Management Llc holds 3.81% of its portfolio in Huron Consulting Group Inc. for 59,120 shares. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owns 1.42 million shares or 2.09% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.8% invested in the company for 163,445 shares. The Illinois-based Sg Capital Management Llc has invested 1.39% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 7,920 shares.

Huron Consulting Group Inc., a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $1.39 billion. The firm operates through the Healthcare, Education and Life Sciences, and Business Advisory divisions. It has a 53.5 P/E ratio. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services from strategy setting through implementation in the areas of organizational and resource alignment, clinical transformation, financial and operational performance, patient and caregiver engagement, and technology implementation and optimization to national and regional hospitals and integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Ecolab Inc. provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services for clients worldwide. The company has market cap of $55.08 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: Global Industrial, Global Institutional, and Global Energy. It has a 37.38 P/E ratio. The Global Industrial segment provides water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to large industrial clients within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, chemical, mining and primary metals, power generation, pulp and paper, and commercial laundry industries.

Among 7 analysts covering Ecolab (NYSE:ECL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 43% are positive. Ecolab has $210 highest and $18000 lowest target. $202.57’s average target is 5.82% above currents $191.42 stock price. Ecolab had 13 analyst reports since April 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. UBS maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, May 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Nomura. Citigroup maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $20600 target in Friday, August 2 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Monday, August 12 report. UBS downgraded Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) on Thursday, April 18 to “Neutral” rating. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Thursday, May 2 with “Market Perform” rating. On Thursday, May 2 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, May 1. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of ECL in report on Monday, August 5 with “Market Perform” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.97 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 32 investors sold Ecolab Inc. shares while 343 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 273 raised stakes. 208.43 million shares or 2.02% more from 204.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Jag Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp has 0.43% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 19,413 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 586 shares. Sit Investment Associates has 0.37% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 60,290 shares. Farmers & Merchants Invests invested in 24,579 shares or 0.31% of the stock. Moreover, Reynders Mcveigh Capital Lc has 0.13% invested in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) for 6,183 shares. Assetmark has 1,456 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 1.48 million were accumulated by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Fmr has 2.04M shares. The Florida-based Camarda Fincl Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL). 43,707 were accumulated by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Gp Lc. Tiedemann Advsrs Lc holds 0.02% or 2,454 shares in its portfolio. Davenport Co Limited Company, Virginia-based fund reported 223,165 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Limited owns 44,880 shares or 0.74% of their US portfolio. Tradewinds Mngmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 50 shares. 8,121 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Management.

