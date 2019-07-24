Analysts See $1.72 EPS for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR); Willamette Valley Vineyards (WVVI) Sentiment Is 3

Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc (WVVI) investors sentiment increased to 3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 2.37, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 6 funds increased and started new positions, while 2 decreased and sold their stakes in Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc. The funds in our database reported: 417,298 shares, up from 411,680 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Willamette Valley Vineyards Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 1 Increased: 5 New Position: 1.

Analysts expect Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) to report $1.72 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 7.53% from last quarter's $1.86 EPS. BR's profit would be $202.06M giving it 19.47 P/E if the $1.72 EPS is correct. After having $1.59 EPS previously, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc.'s analysts see 8.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 169,825 shares traded. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) has risen 3.98% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. shares while 165 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 188 raised stakes. 92.99 million shares or 3.93% less from 96.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Osterweis Cap reported 134,550 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mcrae Cap Mngmt Inc has 2.5% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) for 57,835 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Company has 0.01% invested in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Maryland-based Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc has invested 0.38% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Coldstream Capital Mgmt Inc owns 9,178 shares. Cibc Mkts Inc stated it has 32,232 shares. Loeb Ptnrs holds 0% or 50 shares. Hanson Doremus Mngmt has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stratos Wealth Prns stated it has 8,882 shares. Waratah Capital Advsr Limited has invested 0.39% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability owns 54,419 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Nordea Inv Mgmt Ab stated it has 0.01% in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR). Parsons Cap Management Ri owns 28,807 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Gru Inc Inc holds 60,471 shares. 167,285 were reported by Prudential Public Limited Co.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc

The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $6.78. About 430 shares traded. Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. (WVVI) has declined 14.01% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.44% the S&P500.

Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. produces and sells wines in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $33.65 million. The firm offers various types of wines, including Pinot Noir, Chardonnay, Pinot Gris, Rose, and Riesling under the Willamette Valley Vineyards label; Semi-Sparkling Muscat under the Tualatin Estate Vineyards label; Syrah, Merlot, Cabernet Sauvignon, Grenache, Cabernet Franc, The Griffin, and Viognier under the Griffin Creek label; and Oregon Blossom under the Oregon Cellars label. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. It owns and leases approximately 827 acres of land.

Perritt Capital Management Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Willamette Valley Vineyards, Inc. for 40,000 shares. Steinberg Global Asset Management owns 21,100 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Teton Advisors Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 23,000 shares. The Georgia-based Advisory Services Network Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Bank Of America Corp De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 500 shares.