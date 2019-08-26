Analysts See $1.71 EPS for Accenture plc (ACN); Greenlight Capital Increased By $14.58 Million Its Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) Position

Analysts expect Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) to report $1.71 EPS on September, 26.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 8.23% from last quarter’s $1.58 EPS. ACN’s profit would be $1.09B giving it 28.19 P/E if the $1.71 EPS is correct. After having $1.93 EPS previously, Accenture plc’s analysts see -11.40% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.80% or $3.53 during the last trading session, reaching $192.81. About 2.29M shares traded or 27.02% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 23/05/2018 – Accenture to Acquire Shanghai-Based HO Communication; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Publishes 2017 Corporate Citizenship Report; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q NET REV. $9.59B, EST. $9.31B; 29/05/2018 – Accenture Wins Three 2018 SAP® Pinnacle Awards Based on Outstanding Contributions and Dedication to Teamwork; 15/05/2018 – Disconnect Between C-Suite and Supply Chain Resulting in Missed Digital Growth Opportunities for Companies, According to New Research from Accenture; 23/04/2018 – Accenture to Audiocast Investor & Analyst Conference on Wednesday, April 25; 07/05/2018 – Accenture Completes Acquisition of MXM, Bolsters Capabilities in Creative Services, Data-Led Marketing Execution, Content; 11/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Recognized as IBM Watson Customer Engagement Global Systems Integrator Partner of the Year Award as part

Greenlight Capital Inc increased Aercap Holdings Nv (AER) stake by 8.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Greenlight Capital Inc acquired 317,000 shares as Aercap Holdings Nv (AER)’s stock rose 5.29%. The Greenlight Capital Inc holds 4.16M shares with $193.75 million value, up from 3.85M last quarter. Aercap Holdings Nv now has $6.96 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $50.98. About 771,663 shares traded. AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) has declined 2.63% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 10/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Filing of Interim Financial Report for the First Quarter of 2018; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 09/03/2018 AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces 20-F Filing; 28/03/2018 – AerCap Announces Completion of $0.95 B Unsecured Revolver Amendment and Extension; 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Net $265.4M; 03/04/2018 – Greenlight Capital’s largest disclosed long positions at the time of the letter were AerCap, Bayer, Brighthouse Financial, General Motors and gold; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $1,219.1 MLN, UP 1 PCT; 14/03/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AerCap +4% after earnings topper – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A Focus on New-Technology Aircraft Is Paying Off for AerCap – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is The Market Even Semi-Form Efficient? The Aercap Conundrum – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “AerCap Holdings N.V. Announces Pricing of $750 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Senior Notes – Business Wire” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Think About Buying AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) Now? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AerCap Holdings has $7300 highest and $55 lowest target. $64’s average target is 25.54% above currents $50.98 stock price. AerCap Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. Compass Point maintained the shares of AER in report on Wednesday, July 31 with “Buy” rating.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold AER shares while 98 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 119.57 million shares or 6.19% less from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mraz Amerine Assoc owns 8,217 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Raffles Assoc Ltd Partnership has 5.99% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Alyeska Investment Grp Inc Ltd Partnership accumulated 158,006 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has 0.01% invested in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Commonwealth Natl Bank Of Aus reported 0.03% stake. Gam Hldg Ag owns 7,770 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Donald Smith holds 10.66% of its portfolio in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) for 5.98M shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System holds 0.01% or 13,384 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 1.14 million shares stake. Nordea Invest Management Ab holds 0.02% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) or 169,546 shares. Maine-based Schroder Investment Mngmt Gp has invested 0.04% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). New York-based Etrade Capital Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.07% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Pggm Invests holds 0.05% or 211,324 shares in its portfolio. Creative Planning has invested 0% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER). Rmb Cap Management Llc reported 0.06% in AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold Accenture plc shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pinebridge Invests L P holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 173,557 shares. First Trust Limited Partnership has invested 0.16% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). First Natl Bank holds 0.41% or 15,181 shares. Hl Financial Svcs accumulated 0.21% or 78,793 shares. Pictet North America Advsrs Sa holds 0.03% or 1,160 shares in its portfolio. Buckingham Mgmt invested 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Pacific Global Invest Management stated it has 2,370 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Co has 0.9% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 51,049 shares. Bkd Wealth stated it has 0.38% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Kingfisher Limited owns 2,289 shares or 0.26% of their US portfolio. 89,170 are held by Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Artemis Inv Management Llp reported 128,349 shares. Mycio Wealth Limited stated it has 3,029 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Natl Bank owns 35,815 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Van Hulzen Asset Management Limited Com, California-based fund reported 41,347 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.35% below currents $192.81 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Buy” rating and $185 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Citigroup. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Buy” rating and $180 target in Thursday, March 21 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, March 29. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of ACN in report on Friday, March 29 with “Neutral” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, June 20.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Accenture: A Bold Claim Supported By Evidence – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company has market cap of $123.02 billion. The Company’s Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions; and serves clients in communications, electronics, high technology, media, and entertainment industries. It has a 26.8 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Financial Services segment offers services that help clients enhance cost efficiency, grow their customer base, manage risk, and transform their operations; and serves clients in banking, capital markets, and insurance industries.