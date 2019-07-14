Analysts See $1.70 EPS for Kansas City Southern (KSU); AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (AVPMF) SI Decreased By 10.36%

AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AVPMF) had a decrease of 10.36% in short interest. AVPMF’s SI was 32,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 10.36% from 35,700 shares previously. With 72,400 avg volume, 0 days are for AVRUPA MINERALS LTD. ORDINARY SHARES CA (OTCMKTS:AVPMF)’s short sellers to cover AVPMF’s short positions. The stock decreased 31.58% or $0.0078 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0169. About 600 shares traded. Avrupa Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AVPMF) has 0.00% since July 14, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.70 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 10.39% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $171.00 million giving it 18.05 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 10.39% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $122.77. About 730,865 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Kansas City Southern at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in the Market for lnterconnection Services; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 18/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Above Peer Average; 27/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern Joins Blockchain in Transport Alliance; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN – QTRLY OVERALL, CARLOAD VOLUMES INCREASED 1% COMPARED TO PRIOR YEAR; 12/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.35 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 21.33 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Metropolitan Life Insurance holds 0.18% or 186,659 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank holds 0.01% or 71,891 shares in its portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt reported 28,382 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 10,131 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys accumulated 0.05% or 4,413 shares. Fifth Third Bancorporation invested in 0.02% or 23,536 shares. Savings Bank Of America De has invested 0.01% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Citigroup Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Perritt Cap accumulated 1,955 shares. Brandywine Global Inv Management Limited holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 73,993 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0.12% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Waddell Reed Financial has invested 0.08% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Fincl Counselors owns 15,332 shares. California Employees Retirement System holds 215,568 shares. Thornburg Investment Management has 1,364 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Kansas City Southern has $140 highest and $128 lowest target. $133.60’s average target is 8.82% above currents $122.77 stock price. Kansas City Southern had 12 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of KSU in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Citigroup. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Loop Capital Markets on Friday, February 22. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. Raymond James maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 18. Raymond James has “Strong Buy” rating and $140 target.

Avrupa Minerals Ltd., a junior exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The company has market cap of $1.73 million. It explores for gold, silver, tin, tungsten, molybdenum, copper, lead, zinc, tellurium, barite, and fluorite. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds nine exploration licenses in three European countries, including six in Portugal covering an area of 3,821 square kilometers; two in Kosovo covering an area of 47 square kilometers; and one in Germany covering an area of 307 square kilometers.