Analysts See $1.70 EPS for Kansas City Southern (KSU); Advisors Capital Management Lifted Stryker (SYK) Holding

Analysts expect Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report $1.70 EPS on July, 19.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 10.39% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. KSU’s profit would be $171.00 million giving it 18.08 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Kansas City Southern’s analysts see 10.39% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.25% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $122.94. About 366,092 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 05/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN INVESTING IN MEXICO RAIL CROSSING, SPUR; 30/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 13/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $120 FROM $117; 16/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference May 23; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q OPERATING RATIO 65.8%; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Received Final Resolution From Panel of Mexican Economic Competition Commission; 22/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Recognized by CIO as One of the CIO 100 Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation Conference; 07/03/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN KSU.N : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $102 FROM $97

Advisors Capital Management Llc increased Stryker Corp (SYK) stake by 8.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Advisors Capital Management Llc acquired 1,941 shares as Stryker Corp (SYK)’s stock rose 0.21%. The Advisors Capital Management Llc holds 24,761 shares with $4.86 million value, up from 22,820 last quarter. Stryker Corp now has $77.96B valuation. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $208.56. About 814,694 shares traded. Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) has risen 9.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SYK News: 17/05/2018 – Stryker To Make Its Sixth K9s For Warriors Donation Of 2018 At The AT&T Byron Nelson; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Selector All Cap Adds Stryker, Exits CSX; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Health Care Adds Stryker, Exits Dentsply; 24/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker Instruments Div. of Stryker Corporation- T4 Pullover Toga, X-Large; Catalog Number: 0400-770-000 Sterile personal; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Stryker GmbH- Hinge Coupling Hoffmann LRF Catalog # 4933-0-800 Intended for fixation of fractures, joint contra; 07/05/2018 – Stryker at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for ONEOK, People’s United Financial, Spirit Realty Capital, Stryker, Ultra Cl; 03/04/2018 – STRYKER REPORTS ORGANIZATIONAL CHANGES: LONNY J. CARPENTER TO R; 26/04/2018 – Stryker Sees FY Adj EPS $7.18-Adj EPS $7.25; 26/04/2018 – STRYKER CORP QTRLY ORGANIC NET SALES INCREASED 7.0% DESPITE ONE LESS SELLING DAY

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $12.37 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 21.36 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Kansas City Southern shares while 157 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 125 raised stakes. 82.53 million shares or 4.09% less from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0.01% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Bessemer Gp has 0.48% invested in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) for 1.08M shares. 184,968 are owned by Rhumbline Advisers. Retirement Planning Group Inc accumulated 16,283 shares. Axa stated it has 0.09% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 25,258 shares. 11 are owned by Cwm Ltd Liability. Strs Ohio invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Rwc Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 1.74% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). South Dakota Council holds 3,100 shares. Los Angeles Management & Equity Research owns 4,870 shares. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 11,000 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. The Missouri-based Svcs Corp has invested 0% in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU). Matthew 25 Mngmt Corporation owns 155,000 shares for 6.71% of their portfolio. Northcoast Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 6,450 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Kansas City Southern had 13 analyst reports since January 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Strong Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. Citigroup maintained Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) rating on Thursday, April 4. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $135 target. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 20. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Loop Capital Markets. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, March 6.

Investors sentiment is 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 41 investors sold SYK shares while 357 reduced holdings. only 113 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 265.08 million shares or 2.80% less from 272.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 6,006 were reported by Canandaigua Savings Bank And Trust Communication. North Star Inv Corporation has 860 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 62,573 shares. Polar Asset Mngmt Prtnrs Inc stated it has 80,300 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Corporation holds 190,584 shares. Westpac Banking accumulated 82,265 shares or 0% of the stock. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Lc accumulated 2,113 shares. Tompkins Corporation stated it has 0.4% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK). Tdam Usa Inc owns 14,056 shares. Capwealth Ltd Com holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 41,731 shares. Klingenstein Fields Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% of its portfolio in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 66,854 shares. 26,999 were accumulated by Ghp Invest Advsrs. Annex Advisory Ser has 0.04% invested in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) for 1,239 shares. Schwartz Counsel accumulated 2,700 shares. The New York-based Metropolitan Life Insurance has invested 0.02% in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK).

Among 11 analysts covering Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 91% are positive. Stryker Corporation had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Monday, March 18. As per Wednesday, April 24, the company rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Friday, March 15. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SYK in report on Friday, March 1 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by J.P. Morgan. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, April 24. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity with “Buy” on Wednesday, April 24. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 4 selling transactions for $5.45 million activity. $2.89M worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) was sold by Hutchinson Michael Damon. Fink M Kathryn also sold $31,819 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares. $863,590 worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) shares were sold by Scannell Timothy J. Doliveux Roch bought $8,117 worth of stock. FRANCESCONI LOUISE also sold $1.68 million worth of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK) on Thursday, January 31.