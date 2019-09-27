Analysts See $1.70 EPS for Globe Life Inc. (GL); Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NTEC) Shorts Up By 47.06%

Analysts expect Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) to report $1.70 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 6.92% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. GL’s profit would be $185.47M giving it 14.13 P/E if the $1.70 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Globe Life Inc.’s analysts see 1.80% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $96.06. About 247,706 shares traded. Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) has 0.00% since September 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC) had an increase of 47.06% in short interest. NTEC’s SI was 835,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 47.06% from 567,800 shares previously. With 297,400 avg volume, 3 days are for Intec Pharma LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:NTEC)’s short sellers to cover NTEC’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.58% or $0.1086 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6911. About 1.91 million shares traded. Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:NTEC) has declined 88.82% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 88.82% the S&P500. Some Historical NTEC News: 26/03/2018 – INTEC PHARMA LTD – WITH POMERANTZ’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD HAS SEVEN DIRECTORS INCLUDING SIX WHOM ARE INDEPENDENT; 04/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Poster Presentation at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annua; 10/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Announces Proposed Public Offering of Ordinary Shrs; 03/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Ltd. to Host Key Opinion Leader Luncheon on Novel Drug Delivery Solutions in the Treatment of Parkinson’s Disease; 10/04/2018 – INTEC PHARMA REPORTS PROPOSED OFFERING OF ORDINARY SHRS; 24/04/2018 – Intec Pharma Presented Phase 1 PK and Safety Data From Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa at American Academy of Neurology Annual Meeting; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Appoints Roger J. Pomerantz, M.D. to Board of Directors; 11/04/2018 – Intec Pharma: Intends to Use the Net Proceeds From the Offering to Fund Its Phase III Clinical Trial for Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa; 26/03/2018 – Intec Pharma Names Roger J. Pomerantz to Board of Director

Intec Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs based on its proprietary Accordion Pill platform technology in Israel. The company has market cap of $23.02 million. The Company’s Accordion Pill is an oral drug delivery system that is designed to enhance the efficacy and safety of existing drugs and drugs in development by utilizing a gastric retention and specific release mechanism. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is Accordion Pill Carbidopa/Levodopa , which is in a Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of ParkinsonÂ’s disease symptoms in advanced ParkinsonÂ’s disease patients.

Globe Life Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.48 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. It has a 15.18 P/E ratio. It offers term life, whole life, children's life, senior life, and family life insurance products; accidental benefits insurance; mortgage protection insurance; and medicare supplement plans.