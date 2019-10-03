Analysts See $1.68 EPS for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR); Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.18% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $173.87M giving it 11.97 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.45% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $80.46. About 63,073 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS SET GOAL OF NO LATE 737 DELIVERIES IN 2H 2018; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 02/05/2018 – S&PGR Afrms Spirit AeroSystems Inc. Rtgs, Outlook Remains Stbl; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Close to $650 Mln Deal for Asco Industries; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Bank NA Exits Position in Spirit Aero; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 40 ENGINEERS WORKING ON BOEING `797′ CONCEPTS; 02/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems To Acquire EU-Based Supplier Asco Industries; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST

The stock decreased 2.42% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $52.53. About 322,774 shares traded. Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) has declined 19.65% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.65% the S&P500. Some Historical RHI News: 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS ADJUSTED PRO-FORMA EBITA MARGIN OF 11.4%, UP 230BPS FROM PREVIOUS YEAR, DRIVEN BY HIGHER SALES AND COMPANY’S INITIATIVES TO IMPROVE OPERATIONAL EFFICIENCIES; 23/03/2018 – Robert Half Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Robert Half International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RHI); 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL – AT THIS STAGE OF LITIGATION, NOT FEASIBLE TO PREDICT OUTCOME OF OR RANGE OF LOSS, SHOULD LOSS OCCUR, FROM THE PROCEEDING; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF – COMPLAINT SEEKS UNSPECIFIED AMOUNT FOR UNPAID WAGES, FAILURE TO PROVIDE OPPORTUNITY TO TAKE MEAL PERIODS,REST BREAKS, AMONG OTHER THINGS; 16/04/2018 – Robert Half International Inc expected to post earnings of 74 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC – COMPLAINT ALLEGES SALARIED RECRUITERS BASED IN CALIFORNIA HAVE BEEN MISCLASSIFIED AS EXEMPT EMPLOYEES; 11/04/2018 – GOLDMAN SACHS REPORTS 0.54% SHORT POSITION IN RHI MAGNESITA:AFM; 19/04/2018 – ROBERT HALF INTERNATIONAL INC RHI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $59 FROM $57; 21/03/2018 – RHI MAGNESITA NV RHIM.Vl SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS WILL PROPOSE A DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.75 PER SHARE, TO BE PAID ON 2 JULY 2018

Robert Half International Inc. provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company has market cap of $6.18 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It has a 13.82 P/E ratio. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting activities personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration and end-user support, including specialists in Web development, networking, application development, systems integration, database design, security and business continuity, and desktop support.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.33 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.49 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.