Analysts See $1.68 EPS for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR); PBF Energy (PBF)’s Sentiment Is 0.85

PBF Energy Inc (PBF) investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 0.81 in 2019Q1. The ratio has increased, as 120 investment managers increased and opened new equity positions, while 141 reduced and sold their equity positions in PBF Energy Inc. The investment managers in our database now own: 95.25 million shares, down from 102.73 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding PBF Energy Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 0 to 1 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 45 Reduced: 96 Increased: 68 New Position: 52.

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.18% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $173.88 million giving it 12.25 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $82.35. About 459,300 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO HAS 600 MAJOR SUPPLIERS ON BOEING 737 PROGRAM; 02/05/2018 – SPR: ASCO DEAL OPENS DOOR TO MORE BOMBARDIER, EMBRAER CONTENT; 10/04/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems Joint Venture Specializes in Composite Components Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR `VERY CAPABLE’ OF SUPPORTING BOEING, AIRBUS RATE INCREASES; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEES DEFENSE SALES GROWING TO 10-15% FROM 5% TODAY; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS – HAECO GROUP WILL BE A MAJORITY SHAREHOLDER OF HAECO COMPOSITE STRUCTURES (JINJIANG) CO. LTD

PBF Energy Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the refining and supply of petroleum products. The company has market cap of $3.18 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Refining and Logistics. It has a 145.6 P/E ratio. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

Towle & Co holds 4.18% of its portfolio in PBF Energy Inc. for 1.15 million shares. Sir Capital Management L.P. owns 569,030 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1492 Capital Management Llc has 1.37% invested in the company for 46,822 shares. The California-based Private Management Group Inc has invested 1.14% in the stock. Encompass Capital Advisors Llc, a New York-based fund reported 520,000 shares.

The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $26.5. About 1.52 million shares traded. PBF Energy Inc. (PBF) has declined 39.97% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PBF News: 12/04/2018 – PBF ENERGY CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNIT; 27/03/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY MAY FINISH GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL BY MID-APRIL; 03/05/2018 – PBF Energy 1Q Net $30.4M; 06/03/2018 – PBF CEO NIMBLEY SPEAKS AT CERAWEEK 2018 BY IHS MARKIT; 16/04/2018 – PBF LOGISTICS LP – DEAL FOR TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF $125.4 MLN, INCLUDING ACQUISITIONS AND INVESTMENTS; 23/04/2018 – DJ PBF Energy Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PBF); 11/04/2018 – PBF’s Chalmette, Louisiana refinery to restart gasoline unit in next 2 days; 15/03/2018 – Venezuela’s crude sales to U.S. falls to 15-year low in February; 13/04/2018 – PBF CHALMETTE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTS GASOLINE UNIT; 03/05/2018 – PBF SEES ALBERTA TO USEC RAIL COST $17-18/BBL

Analysts await PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to report earnings on October, 31 before the open. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 23.89% or $0.27 from last year’s $1.13 per share. PBF’s profit will be $103.10M for 7.70 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.83 actual earnings per share reported by PBF Energy Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.61% EPS growth.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 18.60% above currents $82.35 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, April 8, the company rating was downgraded by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fmr Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.44 million shares or 0.01% of the stock. Prudential has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Lazard Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Waddell Reed has 393,370 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Ifrah Services reported 5,628 shares stake. Whittier Tru reported 0.01% stake. Hallmark Cap Management Incorporated has 204,025 shares. Intrust Bancorp Na holds 52,796 shares. Jane Street Grp Ltd Liability Corporation reported 7,022 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt Communications Limited has 16,280 shares. Artemis Investment Llp holds 694,274 shares. Hm Payson holds 0.31% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 106,474 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). New Jersey-based Jacobs Levy Equity has invested 0.18% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Brandywine Invest Management Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 133,028 shares.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.52 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.79 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.