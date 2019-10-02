Analysts See $1.68 EPS for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (SPR); Chartist Cut Amazon Com (AMZN) Position

Analysts expect Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.02 EPS change or 1.18% from last quarter’s $1.7 EPS. SPR’s profit would be $173.86M giving it 11.91 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.71 EPS previously, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc.’s analysts see -1.75% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.38 during the last trading session, reaching $80.02. About 413,814 shares traded. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) has declined 15.44% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical SPR News: 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 GUIDANCE; 18/05/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Named Rolls-Royce Supplier of the Year; 27/04/2018 – Spirit AeroSystems Shareholders Vote Against Board Proposal to Lower Threshold Needed for Special Meeting to 25%; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS CFO SANJAY KAPOOR COMMENTS ON WEBCAST; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: Spirit Aero May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 02/05/2018 – Spirit Aerosystems 1Q Rev $1.74B; 02/05/2018 – SPR TO RECOVER ‘SUBSTANTIAL AMOUNT’ FROM LATE SUPPLIERS ON 737; 14/03/2018 – SPIRIT AERO SEEKING MERGER TARGETS WITH MORE AIRBUS CONTENT; 02/05/2018 – SPIRIT AEROSYSTEMS BOOSTS DIV 20%

Chartist Inc decreased Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) stake by 3.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Chartist Inc sold 15 shares as Amazon Com Inc (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Chartist Inc holds 375 shares with $710.11M value, down from 390 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc now has $844.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.61% or $27.93 during the last trading session, reaching $1707.72. About 1.75 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon’s Alexa VP leaves company – CNBC; 20/03/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: On Amazon, a quarter of merchants’ sales are cross-border; 09/05/2018 – New Season of ‘Travels with Darley’ Debuts on Amazon Prime Video May 11th; 26/04/2018 – Amazon delivers dazzling profits, as well as $20 Prime hike and NFL games; 19/03/2018 – New York Post: New Amazon series was too sad for `This Is Us’ network NBC; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 22/05/2018 – Amazon product sparks surveillance fears; 19/04/2018 – Amazon Tops 100 Million Prime Members Milestone (Video); 07/03/2018 – Amazon Extends Prime Membership Rate For Low-income Customers To Medicaid Recipients — MarketWatch; 19/04/2018 – Recode Daily: Amazon finally delivers an actual number of Prime subscribers. (It’s 100 million.)

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.63, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. shares while 124 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 97.52 million shares or 1.65% more from 95.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Sei Investments Communications owns 0.02% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 73,858 shares. Smithfield Tru Comm invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Meeder Asset holds 0.05% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) or 8,545 shares. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 5,120 shares. Ifrah Financial Services invested 0.17% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Swiss Bankshares has invested 0.03% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 210,514 shares. Signalpoint Asset Management Lc invested 0.26% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Com reported 0.14% in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Victory Management Inc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR). Rhumbline Advisers reported 102,467 shares. Willingdon Wealth invested in 34 shares or 0% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Com owns 2.64 million shares. Dnb Asset As owns 0% invested in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) for 21,724 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs (NYSE:SPR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs has $10100 highest and $92 lowest target. $97.67’s average target is 22.06% above currents $80.02 stock price. Spirit AeroSystems Hldgs had 8 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Canaccord Genuity. The stock of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, August 14.

More notable recent Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Spirit AeroSystems Holdings (NYSE:SPR) Stock Five Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 123% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on October 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Here is how Boeing will define â€œreturnâ€ for the 737 MAX – Wichita Business Journal” published on October 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Spirit AeroSystems Will Fly – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Boeing CEO says 737 production plans safe for now – Wichita Business Journal” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Boeing to begin $50M in payouts to families of 737 MAX crash victims – Wichita Business Journal” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, makes, and supplies commercial aero structures worldwide. The company has market cap of $8.28 billion. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial aerospace original equipment maker worldwide. It has a 12.43 P/E ratio. The firm operates through three divisions: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Advisors Limited Partnership has 1.93% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 71,581 were reported by Norinchukin Bank The. Art Advsr Limited Liability Corp accumulated 7,997 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 1.97% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 170,375 shares. The Quebec – Canada-based Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Tru Asset Management Limited Com, a Texas-based fund reported 126 shares. Vanguard Incorporated stated it has 31.31M shares or 2.23% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 4.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 16,605 shares. Quebec – Canada-based Montrusco Bolton has invested 2.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Strategic reported 342 shares. Dowling Yahnke Limited Liability holds 12,181 shares. Moreover, Kemnay Advisory has 9% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Monetary Gru Inc, a Missouri-based fund reported 4,760 shares. 341 are owned by Biltmore Wealth Management Ltd Llc. Beech Hill Advsrs holds 3.2% or 3,216 shares in its portfolio.

Among 4 analysts covering Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon.com has $260000 highest and $210000 lowest target. $2324’s average target is 36.09% above currents $1707.72 stock price. Amazon.com had 10 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 3 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Outperform”. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, September 23 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets given on Friday, June 21. The rating was reinitiated by M Partners with “Buy” on Friday, August 2.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Mark Cuban Owns Almost $1B Of Amazon Stock, Calls It The ‘Best Startup In The World’ – Benzinga” on October 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on September 18, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “Amazon Stock Is a Buy â€” And it Might Really Hit $2,400 – Investorplace.com” on October 01, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “5 Tips For Starting A Family And Controlling Your Budget – Benzinga” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon signs dozens of grocery leases – WSJ – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 01, 2019.