Analysts See $1.68 EPS for PS Business Parks, Inc. (PSB); ENVIROTECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL CO (ETII) SI Increased By 310%

Analysts expect PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) to report $1.68 EPS on July, 23.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 5.66% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. PSB’s profit would be $46.06 million giving it 25.60 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, PS Business Parks, Inc.’s analysts see 0.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.78 during the last trading session, reaching $172.02. About 108,981 shares traded. PS Business Parks, Inc. (NYSE:PSB) has risen 33.61% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PSB News: 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q Adj EPS $1.59; 14/05/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $121 FROM $120; 19/04/2018 – DJ PS Business Parks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSB); 18/04/2018 – PS Business Parks: Net Proceeds After Transaction Costs About $73.3M; 24/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for AeroVironment, PS Business Parks, Genomic Health, Digi International, Sens; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N – QTRLY TOTAL RENTAL INCOME $103.8 MLN VS $100.1 MLN; 24/04/2018 – PS Business Parks 1Q EPS $1.69; 24/04/2018 – PS BUSINESS PARKS INC PSB.N QUARTERLY FFO SHR $1.59; 16/04/2018 Moody’s Affirms Ps Business Parks’ Rating; Outlook Stable

ENVIROTECHNOLOGIES INTERNATIONAL INC CO (OTCMKTS:ETII) had an increase of 310% in short interest. ETII’s SI was 4,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 310% from 1,000 shares previously. It closed at $0.119 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. develops and markets various environmentally safe technologies and products primarily in the gas and oil, food, and agriculture industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.19 million. The Company’s food and product processing technologies include Cleaner Answer and Powered Water products that provide nontoxic and anti-microbial solutions for cleaning and sanitizing fruits and vegetables, meats, and fish for food packing and retail operations. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also offers Powered Water, Bio-N-Liven, and Carbon and Greener Answer, which are non-toxic solutions to clean and remediate soils and water bodies damaged by oil exploration and retrieval, and to help extract natural products from rock formations in the gas and oil industry.

Another recent and important EnviroTechnologies International, Inc (OTCMKTS:ETII) news was published by Globenewswire.com which published an article titled: “EnviroTechnologies International, Inc. (OTC: ETII) is in a good position to take advantage of the burgeoning Hemp/CBD Pet industry – GlobeNewswire” on December 21, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.69, from 1.91 in 2018Q4.

PS Business Parks, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600, is a real estate investment trust that acquires, develops, owns and operates commercial properties, primarily multi-tenant flex, office and industrial space. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. The Firm defines ??flex?? space as buildings that are configured with a combination of office and warehouse space and can be designed to fit a number of uses (including office, assembly, showroom, laboratory, light manufacturing and warehouse space). It has a 30.83 P/E ratio.

