Analysts See $-1.68 EPS for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT); Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO) Shorts Raised By 67.47%

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $-1.68 EPS on October, 28.They anticipate $1.05 EPS change or 38.46% from last quarter’s $-2.73 EPS. After having $-1.27 EPS previously, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 32.28% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.40% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.87. About 9,396 shares traded. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has declined 95.95% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.95% the S&P500.

Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO) had an increase of 67.47% in short interest. XBIO’s SI was 83,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 67.47% from 50,100 shares previously. With 51,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Xenetic Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:XBIO)’s short sellers to cover XBIO’s short positions. The SI to Xenetic Biosciences Inc’s float is 2.48%. The stock decreased 7.91% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $1.28. About 276,890 shares traded. Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:XBIO) has declined 93.00% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 93.00% the S&P500.

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, research, and development of biologic drugs and orphan oncology therapeutics. The company has market cap of $7.54 million. The Company’s lead proprietary technology is PolyXen, a platform technology for biologic drug delivery. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s lead drug candidate is XBIO-101, a small-molecule immunomodulator and interferon inducer for the treatment of progesterone receptor negative endometrial cancer and triple negative breast cancer.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $74.92 million. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

