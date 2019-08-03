Analysts See $-1.68 EPS for Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (ONCT); Ensemble Capital Management Lifted Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake

Ensemble Capital Management Llc increased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 75.52% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ensemble Capital Management Llc acquired 106,771 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The Ensemble Capital Management Llc holds 248,149 shares with $18.45M value, up from 141,378 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $114.33 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $95.51. About 6.16 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – NESTLE DEAL GIVES STARBUCKS CONTROL OF BRAND & GROWTH: CEO; 09/05/2018 – FITCH: STARBUCKS’ DEAL NEUTRAL FOR NESTLE’S RATING; 17/04/2018 – Statement from Starbucks and Attorney Stewart Cohen from Cohen, Placitella & Roth; 26/04/2018 – Young people are dumping Starbucks ahead of earnings; 26/04/2018 – SBUX SEEING `CHALLENGES’ IN THE AFTERNOONS IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: REDUCING LIMITED-TIME OFFERS BY 30% YOY IN U.S; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 25/04/2018 – Costa Coffee to break from Whitbread after investor pressure

Analysts expect Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) to report $-1.68 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $1.33 EPS change or 44.19% from last quarter’s $-3.01 EPS. After having $-1.68 EPS previously, Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.26% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $4.16. About 33,213 shares traded. Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCT) has declined 95.95% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 95.95% the S&P500.

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops various product candidates for the treatment of cancer. The company has market cap of $63.94 million. The company's product pipeline includes cirmtuzumab, a monoclonal antibody designed to inhibit the receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 that is being evaluated in a Phase I/II clinical trial in combination with ibrutinib for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia and mantle cell lymphoma; and TK-216, a small-molecule compound that is designed to inhibit E26 transformation-specific oncogene-family oncoproteins, which is being evaluated in a Phase I clinical trial alone and in combination with vincristine to treat Ewing sarcoma, a rare pediatric cancer. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing a chimeric antigen receptor-T product candidate that targets ROR1, which is currently in preclinical development for treating hematologic cancers and solid tumors.

