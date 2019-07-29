Analysts See $1.68 EPS for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD); First Wilshire Securities Management Has Lifted Tutor Perini (TPC) Holding

First Wilshire Securities Management Inc increased Tutor Perini Corp (TPC) stake by 5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc acquired 18,300 shares as Tutor Perini Corp (TPC)’s stock rose 3.24%. The First Wilshire Securities Management Inc holds 384,533 shares with $6.60M value, up from 366,233 last quarter. Tutor Perini Corp now has $664.89 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.25. About 174,476 shares traded. Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC) has declined 18.50% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TPC News: 07/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI REPORTS THREE LOW BIDS FOR CIVIL PROJECTS OF $1B; 08/05/2018 – Golf-Spieth decides patience will be a virtue at TPC Sawgrass; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI CORP TPC.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.30; 09/05/2018 – TPC Group Appoints New Senior Vice President, Operations and Vice President, Technology and Engineering; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini Short-Interest Ratio Rises 30% to 16 Days; 09/05/2018 – TUTOR PERINI 1Q NEW AWARDS $2.2B; 07/03/2018 Texas Emissions: 280003 – TPC GROUP PORT NECHES OPERATIONS; 09/05/2018 – Tutor Perini 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 10/04/2018 – Monroe Capital Supports Frontenac’s Acquisition of TPC Training and JADE Learning; 29/03/2018 – TUTOR PERINI AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S

Analysts expect Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) to report $1.68 EPS on July, 30 after the close.They anticipate $0.07 EPS change or 4.00% from last quarter’s $1.75 EPS. GILD’s profit would be $2.14 billion giving it 9.96 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.67 EPS previously, Gilead Sciences, Inc.’s analysts see 0.60% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $66.92. About 4.79M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 2.61% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.04% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 21/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Gilead patent for its Sovaldi hepatitis C drug is rejected in Ukraine; 17/04/2018 – GE rides gene therapy wave with ready-made viral drug factories; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 05/03/2018 – VIIV HEALTHCARE REPORTS POSITIVE NEW DOLUTEGRAVIR DATA FOR TREA; 21/05/2018 – Janssen Announces European Commission Approval of JULUCA®▼ (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First Two-Drug Regimen, Once; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q EPS $1.17; 25/04/2018 – Fish & Richardson Wins Federal Circuit Affirmance of Reversal of $200 Million Damages Against Gilead After Merck’s “Unclean Han; 18/05/2018 – FDA – TO DATE, IN STUDY, THERE ARE NO REPORTED CASES OF BABIES BORN WITH NEURAL TUBE DEFECTS TO WOMEN STARTING DOLUTEGRAVIR LATER IN PREGNANCY; 09/05/2018 – Gilead Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Gilead Sciences, Inc. discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in Europe, North America, Asia, South America, Africa, Australia, India, and the Middle East. The company has market cap of $85.09 billion. The companyÂ’s products include Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, Tybost, and Vitekta for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus infection in adults; and Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases. It has a 14.77 P/E ratio. It also offers Zydelig, a PI3K delta inhibitor, in combination with rituximab, for the treatment of certain blood cancers; Letairis, an endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; Ranexa, a tablet used for the treatment of chronic angina; Lexiscan/Rapiscan injection for use as a pharmacologic stress agent in radionuclide myocardial perfusion imaging; Cayston, an inhaled antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory systems in cystic fibrosis patients; and Tamiflu, an oral antiviral capsule for the treatment and prevention of influenza A and B.

Among 10 analysts covering Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Gilead Sciences had 23 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 12 to “Neutral”. The stock of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Wells Fargo. Mizuho maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, June 21 report. Piper Jaffray maintained Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) rating on Sunday, March 17. Piper Jaffray has “Hold” rating and $75 target. BMO Capital Markets initiated the shares of GILD in report on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Strong Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 12 by Raymond James. The rating was maintained by Mizuho with “Buy” on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Piper Jaffray. Jefferies maintained the shares of GILD in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating.

Among 3 analysts covering Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tutor Perini has $27 highest and $19 lowest target. $23.33’s average target is 76.08% above currents $13.25 stock price. Tutor Perini had 8 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Monday, March 11, the company rating was maintained by FBR Capital. As per Friday, February 1, the company rating was downgraded by UBS. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by M Partners.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.49 million activity. Ronald N. Tutor Separate Property Trust sold $827,600 worth of stock.

