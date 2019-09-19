Analysts See $1.68 EPS for Erie Indemnity Company (ERIE); STEINHOFF INTL HLDGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (STHHF) SI Increased By 0.03%

STEINHOFF INTL HLDGS NV ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:STHHF) had an increase of 0.03% in short interest. STHHF’s SI was 19.89M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 0.03% from 19.88M shares previously. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) to report $1.68 EPS on October, 24.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.09% from last quarter's $1.54 EPS. ERIE's profit would be $87.85 million giving it 30.59 P/E if the $1.68 EPS is correct. After having $1.68 EPS previously, Erie Indemnity Company's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.23% or $4.68 during the last trading session, reaching $205.55. About 156,968 shares traded or 1.87% up from the average. Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE) has risen 79.51% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 79.51% the S&P500.

More important recent Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. (OTCMKTS:STHHF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Mattress Firm: Dream's And Nightmares – Seeking Alpha" on August 09, 2018

Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. makes, sources, and retails furniture, household goods, general merchandise, and automotive products in Europe, Australasia, the United States, and Africa. The company has market cap of $302.70 million. The firm retails appliances, home accessories, consumer electronics and technology goods, building materials, and DIY products and accessories; and clothing, footwear, personal accessories, cellular products, and financial services. It has a 2.86 P/E ratio. It also provides new and pre-owned vehicles, parts, insurance, accessories, servicing, and car rental services.

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company has market cap of $10.75 billion. The firm provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. It has a 35.14 P/E ratio. The Company’s sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

Since March 25, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $185,038 activity. Hudson Brian Arden Sr. had bought 115 shares worth $20,014. Vorsheck Elizabeth A bought $165,024 worth of stock or 686 shares.