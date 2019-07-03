Analysts See $1.67 EPS for Genuine Parts Company (GPC); Cubist Systematic Strategies Has Raised Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) Position By $5.17 Million

Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.67 EPS on July, 18 before the open.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.03% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. GPC’s profit would be $243.93M giving it 15.67 P/E if the $1.67 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, Genuine Parts Company’s analysts see 30.47% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $104.65. About 660,772 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 5.09% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts 1Q Net $176.6M; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 17/05/2018 – Essendant: Plan Is Structured Such That It Won’t Be Triggered by Merger Agreement With Genuine Parts; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge With Genuine Parts’s Business-Products Division — Deal Digest; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – DEAL CREATES A CO WITH PRO FORMA 2017 NET SALES OF ABOUT $7 BLN, $300 MLN IN ADJUSTED EBITDA, 4.2% ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGINS; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES: ESND DECLINED TALKS IN APRIL, CITED GENUINE PARTS PACT; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Maintains 2018 Rev and Earnings Outlook

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc increased Astrazeneca Plc (AZN) stake by 1267.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc acquired 129,277 shares as Astrazeneca Plc (AZN)’s stock rose 3.01%. The Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc holds 139,473 shares with $5.64M value, up from 10,196 last quarter. Astrazeneca Plc now has $108.23B valuation. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $41.71. About 2.50M shares traded. AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) has risen 3.46% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.97% the S&P500. Some Historical AZN News: 19/03/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents New Data Evaluating Safety and Efficacy of FARXIGA in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes and Moderate Renal Impairment; 08/05/2018 – AstraZeneca: Luye Pharma to Pay $538M Plus a Milestone Payment; 13/03/2018 – Avillion Signs Co-Development Agreement with Pearl Therapeutics Inc. (part of AstraZeneca) to Conduct Clinical Development of PT027 in Asthma; 24/05/2018 – BICYCLE THERAPEUTICS EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH ASTRAZENECA; 09/04/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda helps lung cancer patients live longer in trial; 18/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA: FDA OKS TAGRISSO AS 1ST-LINE TREATMENT FOR NSCLC; 17/04/2018 – ASTRAZENECA PHARMA INDIA LTD ASTR.NS SAYS CO TO FURTHER INVEST $ 90 MLN OVER NEXT 5 YEARS IN INDIA; 10/05/2018 – PHARMACEUTICALS : CITIGROUP SAYS PREFER ASTRAZENECA, MERCK KGAA AND BAYER IN EUROPE; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX THERAPEUTICS INC – RANDOMIZED, PHASE 2B METRIC STUDY OF GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN COMPARED TO XELODA FAILED TO MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 30/05/2018 – ON TERRANOVA Plll TRIAL FOR FASENRA IN COPD

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products, and electrical/electronic materials in the United States, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company has market cap of $15.29 billion. It distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items used in the automotive aftermarket, including repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals through 57 NAPA automotive parts distribution centers and 1,100 NAPA AUTO PARTS stores. It has a 19.41 P/E ratio. The firm also distributes industrial replacement parts and related supplies, such as bearings, mechanical and electrical power transmission products, industrial automation products, hoses, hydraulic and pneumatic components, industrial supplies, and material handling products primarily for food and beverage, forest products, primary metal, pulp and paper, mining, automotive, gas and oil, petrochemical, and pharmaceutical industries through 483 branches, 13 distribution centers, and 43 service centers.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Potentially Underrated? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Completes Automotive Acquisition In Europe… – PRNewswire” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC)? – Yahoo Finance” on May 17, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What does Genuine Parts Company’s (NYSE:GPC) Balance Sheet Tell Us About Its Future? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 194 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 179 raised stakes. 108.27 million shares or 0.65% more from 107.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vigilant Management Ltd Liability invested in 200 shares. Toronto Dominion Comml Bank owns 106,491 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset owns 0.06% invested in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) for 352,819 shares. Texas-based Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp has invested 0.04% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Acg Wealth accumulated 68,352 shares or 1.03% of the stock. Trexquant L P stated it has 11,558 shares. Institute For Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3,584 shares. Levin Cap Strategies L P has invested 0.05% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). 13,725 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky. Advisory Alpha Ltd Company holds 3 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Perella Weinberg Prtn Cap Mngmt Lp stated it has 17,681 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 75,890 were reported by State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue. Archford Cap Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 14,054 shares. Mackenzie holds 0% or 8,785 shares. Nordea Invest Management Ab has invested 0% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC).

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott had bought 5,000 shares worth $495,050 on Tuesday, May 7.

Among 4 analysts covering Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Genuine Parts Company had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by RBC Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating by Jefferies given on Tuesday, February 19.

More notable recent AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is AstraZeneca plc (AZN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “European advisory group on board with CV benefit claim for AstraZeneca’s Forxiga – seekingalpha.com” published on July 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “AstraZeneca’s Imfinzi extends survival in first-line lung cancer – Seeking Alpha” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about AstraZeneca PLC (NYSE:AZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “AstraZeneca to invest $630M in South Korean health industry – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “AstraZeneca (AZN) Announces IMFINZI Improves OS at Interim Analysis in Phase III CASPIAN Trial in 1st-Line Extensive-Stage Small Cell Lung Cancer – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. AstraZeneca had 16 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Cowen & Co on Monday, April 1 to “Outperform”. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Thursday, February 14.